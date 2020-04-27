Technology News
loading

Amazon Tests Screening New Merchants for Fraud via Video Calls in Pandemic

Amazon said its pilot began early this year and included in-person appointments with prospective sellers.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2020 19:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Tests Screening New Merchants for Fraud via Video Calls in Pandemic

The extra scrutiny by Amazon could make it harder for some China-based sellers

Highlights
  • The verification included in-person appointments earlier
  • The vetting procedure has been piloted with more than 1,000 merchants
  • Amazon has long faced scrutiny over how it polices counterfeits

Amazon is piloting the use of video conference calls to verify the identity of merchants who wish to sell goods on its websites, in a new plan to counter fraud without in-person meetings in the pandemic, the company said on Sunday.

The world's largest online retailer has long faced scrutiny over how it polices counterfeits and allegedly unsafe products on its platform. Fakes have frustrated top labels like Apple and Nike and discouraged some from selling via Amazon at all.

Amazon said its pilot began early this year and included in-person appointments with prospective sellers. However, it switched exclusively to video conferencing in February because of social distancing requirements related to the highly contagious coronavirus, which has infected more than 2.9 million people globally.

The interview vetting, on top of other risk-screening performed by Amazon, has been piloted with more than 1,000 merchant applicants based in China, the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan, Amazon said.

The extra scrutiny by Amazon could make it harder for some China-based sellers, who have registered multiple accounts using private internet networks or fake utility bills. China-based merchants accounted for 40 percent of the top 10,000 Amazon sellers in Europe, according to 2019 research from firm Marketplace Pulse.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, E Commerce, Amazon Sellers, Online Shopping
Samsung Galaxy A21s Detailed Specifications Tipped
Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android April 2020 Security Patch and Other Bug Fixes
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Amazon Tests Screening New Merchants for Fraud via Video Calls in Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Announced, Rollout Begins From June: New Features
  2. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  3. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Is OnePlus 8 Worth Rs. 7,000 More Than OnePlus 7T?
  8. Google Doodles to Feature Games to Help Deal With Stay at Home Boredom
  9. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  10. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Finally Get Android 10 - But, via Open Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Crosses the 7.5 Crore Downloads Mark Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  2. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Seeks Response From Netflix on Suit Over Alleged Malignment of Lawyers
  3. Amazon Tests Screening New Merchants for Fraud via Video Calls in Pandemic
  4. Coronavirus: Nearly 2 Million Australians Download Tracker App, COVIDSafe
  5. Uber Offers Discounted Trips to 2.5 Million UK Health and Care Workers
  6. Coronavirus: Microsoft Bing COVID-19 Tracker Brings Support for 9 Indian Languages, Offers Telemedicine Service
  7. WhatsApp Claims 70 Percent Reduction in Highly Forwarded Messages Since It Limited Sharing to 1 Contact
  8. Vivo Passes Samsung in India Smartphone Shipments in Q1, Xiaomi Retains Top Spot: Canalys
  9. iPhone SE (2020) Passes Durability Test on Video With Flying Colours, Survives Bends, Scratches, and Heat
  10. 2020 Flagship iPhone Models' Mass Production to Be Delayed by a Month: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com