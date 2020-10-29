Technology News
loading

Amazon Appears Before Parliamentary Panel, Questioned Over Tax Paid in India

Amazon India and Amazon Web Services representatives were questioned separately for nearly two hours each.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 October 2020 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Appears Before Parliamentary Panel, Questioned Over Tax Paid in India

A stringent notice was sent to Amazon by the joint parliamentary committee on data protection bill

Highlights
  • The Personal Data Protection Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2019
  • The bill seeks to provide for protection of personal data of individuals
  • Members questioned Amazon about its revenue model

A few days after Amazon refused to appear before a joint parliamentary panel on data protection bill, its top executives in India on Wednesday deposed before the committee and were questioned about the company's revenue model and how much tax it pays in the country.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi questioned Amazon India and Amazon Web Services representatives separately for nearly two hours each.

Amazon India was represented by its vice-presidents Chetan Krishnaswamy and Rakesh Bakshi while Amazon Web Services was represented by Head Public Policy India Yolynd Lobo, Lead Public Policy Uthara Ganesh among others.

Members questioned the e-commerce major about its revenue mode, how much revenue it generates and what per cent of it Amazon reinvests in India. The panel also asked questions about how much tax it pays in India, sources in the committee said. The committee asked Amazon to give answers to these questions in writing, signed by its top-most officials.

A stringent notice was sent to Amazon by the joint parliamentary committee on data protection bill after the company last week said its representatives will not appear before it. In view of its non-appearance before the panel, a privilege motion was also under consideration.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 11, 2019. The bill seeks to provide for protection of personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority for the same. The bill was later referred to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament. The proposed law seeks a bar on storing and processing of personal data by entities without the explicit consent of an individual.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Web Services
Oppo K7x With 5G Support Set to Launch on November 4: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Appears Before Parliamentary Panel, Questioned Over Tax Paid in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  4. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  5. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review
  7. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  8. NASA Scientists Find ‘Weird’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere
  9. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  10. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish
  2. PlayStation Plus Collection Details Announced: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Sees Profit Decline on Weak Server Chip Demand
  4. Counterpoint: Samsung Takes Lead in Indian Smartphone Market Amid 9 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2020
  5. Amazon Appears Before Parliamentary Panel, Questioned Over Tax Paid in India
  6. Oppo K7x With 5G Support Set to Launch on November 4: Expected Specifications
  7. 'Who the Hell Elected You?' US Senate Tech Hearing Turns Into Political Showdown
  8. PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for November, Includes Bugsnax as PS5 Exclusive
  9. Google Steps Up Campaign Against EU Push for Tough New Tech Rules
  10. Google Being Investigated by Italian Watchdog Over Alleged Advertising Market Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com