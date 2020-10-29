Technology News
Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish

The faulty translation from English to Swedish had offensive words in product descriptions.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2020 11:41 IST
Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish

A user pointed out cost of a product listed on Swedish website was higher than one on its German website

  • Some product descriptions use a Swedish word for male genitals
  • The word valdtakt, which means rape in Swedish, is used on products
  • Amazon shares were down 2.7 percent

Amazon's long-awaited launch of its Swedish website on Wednesday was marred by glitches and translation errors, including mistaking the Argentinian flag for Sweden's.

The website, which offers customers more than 150 million products across 30 categories, had used faulty translation from English to Swedish, allowing offensive words in product descriptions.

The word valdtakt, which means rape in Swedish, is being used on several products instead of raps - the correct Swedish word for a plant.

Some product descriptions use a Swedish word for male genitals, instead of the word for rooster, and a frying pan has been listed as a product for women.

Many users took to Twitter to point out the errors.

"Your choice of words is a catastrophe for your launch and you need a new director for overseas sales. I assume your shares will plummet in response," said one Twitter user.

Another user pointed out that the cost of a product listed on the Swedish website was higher than one on its German website.

Swedish customers could already shop on Amazon through its websites in other European countries such as Germany, and get their purchases shipped in, but this often meant paying high delivery charges.

"We want to thank everyone for highlighting these issues and helping us make the changes and improve Amazon.se," a spokesman said.

"If anyone spots any issues with product pages, please do use the link on the page to provide feedback and we will make the necessary changes."

Shares of budget DIY and homeware retailer Clas Ohlson, fashion specialist Boozt AB, and e-books seller Storytel fell between 2 percent and 5 percent on Amazon's entry.

The new website will also offer tens of thousands of products from Swedish businesses, said Alex Ootes, vice president for EU Expansion at Amazon.

Orders over SEK 229 (roughly Rs. 1,900) and shipping from Amazon's distribution centre would be delivered free of charge, the company said.

Most deliveries would be made by postal company Postnord and shoppers will also have the option of priority shipping, with packages delivered within two days.

Amazon shares were down 2.7 percent at 1501 GMT.

© Thomson Reuters 2020
 

Comments

