Amazon's Summer Sale is set to start early for Prime members at 12pm (noon) today. The sale will begin for everyone else from 12am (midnight) on Saturday, May 4. The four-day sale will bring hundreds of deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs and appliances, headphones, speakers, and other major product categories. Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's debit and credit card customers. The sale will run until May 7.

Amazon has already revealed some of the major offers on smartphones that will be available during the Summer Sale 2019. These include 'lowest prices' on iPhone X, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S9, and the Samsung Galaxy M20. Apart from regular discounts, the sale will also include bundled offers to add more value to consumers' purchases.

The Summer Sale 2019 will also offer discounts on a range of budget smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) while the Redmi 6 will be available with an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 500. The Honor 8X will be available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) during Amazon's Summer Sale this weekend.

Besides smartphones, Amazon's big sale will also offer discounts worth up to 55 percent on a range of electronics. The Amazon Summer Sale will feature discounts up to Rs. 32,000 on select laptops and up to 60 percent on headphones and speakers. In case you're looking for a new smartwatch, you'll be able to score discounts worth up to 60 percent.

Amazon will also offer discounts worth up to 50 percent on video games and gaming consoles during the Summer Sale. You'll be able to buy books at up to 60 percent off. AmazonBasics products will be available with discounts worth up to 60 percent.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2019 will also include discounts and offers on Amazon's own devices. Amazon says it will offer up to Rs. 4,600 off on its own range of devices which include Fire TV Stick, Kindle ebook readers, and Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Amazon's sale will go live at 12pm (noon) today for Prime members. You'll need to subscribe to Amazon's Prime membership to grab these deals before the sale opens up for everyone else.

We'll be bringing you the best deals when the Amazon Summer Sale 2019 goes live later today. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for fresh updates from the sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.