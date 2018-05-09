Amazon Summer Sale Announced to Take on Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale is around the corner and to counter it, Amazon has announced its own Summer Sale this month. To nobody's surprise, the Amazon sale will go on from May 13 to May 16, the same four days as Flipkart's sale. Under the sale, Amazon will offer numerous deals on mobile phones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, TVs, sports, fitness and more. And as has become the staple for e-commerce sales, customers in Amazon sale will get cashbacks, no-cost EMIs, and exchange discounts. There will be over 1,000 brands and 40,000 deals in the sale, the company says.

Amazon sale deals on mobiles

In the Amazon sale, mobile phone offers will be aplenty. There will be discounts of up to 35 percent on smartphones, Honor 7X discount highlighted by the e-commerce brand. The Nokia 7 Plus will come with offers worth up to Rs. 10,000, while Realme 1 will become available for the first time as part of the sale. We will find out more about the discounts and offers in the sale as the Amazon sale draws closer. App-only discounts will go live from 8pm to midnight during the four-day sale, and select buyers who shop from the app will get prizes worth up to Rs. 4 lakhs as well.

There will also be discounts and deals up to 80 percent on mobile accessories as well, with up to 75 percent off on phone cases. Those buying Bluetooth headsets will get discounts of up to 35 percent, while powerbanks will be up to 70 percent off. Laptop will come with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000, with up to 50 percent off on PC accessories. There will also be deals on cameras, headphones, speakers, fitness trackers and smartwatches, and storage devices. Special discounts will be offered on in-house produces like Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, eBooks on all four days of the sale. Video games will be up to 60 percent off, while software will have discounts of up to 75 percent.

During the four-day Amazon Summer Sale, consumers who shop using Amazon Pay balance will get extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 300, on all purchases above Rs. 250. The e-commerce giant has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer its customers an additional cashback of 10 percent when they pay with the bank's debit or credit cards, and on EMI as well.

Amazon India will also list No Cost EMI and exchange schemes on products across smartphones, TVs, washing machines, and air conditioners. We recommend buyers to register, fill in their address and payment details beforehand in order to make the most out of the Amazon Summer Sale. Also, fill up your Amazon Pay wallets in advance if you wish to gain more cashback during the sale period.

"The Amazon Summer Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more. With great deals, extra cashback, no-cost EMI, and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to celebrating the joys of summer on Amazon.in." said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Flipkart promises to offer massive price drops on Google Pixel 2 smartphone, along with heavy discounts on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to give its customers a 10 percent Instant Discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI transactions as well.