Amazon Summer Appliance Fest Brings Impressive Discounts on ACs, Refrigerators, Coolers, More

Amazon Summer Appliance Fest includes up to 35 percent off on refrigerators from LG, Godrej, and other brands.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 February 2021 14:40 IST
Amazon Summer Appliance Fest Brings Impressive Discounts on ACs, Refrigerators, Coolers, More

Amazon Summer Appliance Fest brings 40 percent discounts on ACs

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering 10 percent discount for Axis Bank card holders
  • There is an Amazon coupon for additional discount of Rs. 750
  • Amazon Summer Appliance Fest brings new AC and refrigerator models

Amazon Summer Appliance Fest is live and brings up to 50 percent off on several summer appliances. The sale will last till the end of this month, February 28, and include 10 percent discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards, as well as with EMI transactions. Amazon Summer Appliance Fest sale includes products from brands like Samsung, Voltas, Whirlpool, LG, Daikin, Godrej, Symphony, and more. Interested shoppers can pick up air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers, and fans at impressive discounts.

Amazon has kicked off its Summer Appliance Fest sale from today, February 26, and it will be live till February 28. Shoppers can get up to 40 percent discounts on air conditioners from Voltas, Daikin, LG, Whirlpool, Sanyo, and other brands. Split ACs start at Rs. 22,999 while window ACs start at Rs. 17,490 during the sale. If you pick up an AmazonBasics split AC, expect a starting price of Rs. 22,499. Amazon says there are more than 80 new launches and over 50 adjustable and smart AC models.

The Summer Appliance Fest sale also brings up to 35 percent off on refrigerators from LG, Godrej, Samsung, Haier, Whirlpool, and others. Interested shoppers can pick up convertible refrigerators starting at Rs. 21,290 and energy efficient refrigerators starting at Rs. 13,790. In case you wish to exchange your old refrigerator, you can get up to Rs. 12,000 off on side-by-side refrigerators. Amazon says there are over 60 new models that start from as low as Rs. 10,499.

Coming to coolers and fans, customers can get up to 50 percent off on coolers from Bajaj, Symphony, Havells, Crompton, and more. There are discounts on all types of products including air coolers for medium/ large rooms, table fans, pedestal fans, ceiling fans, energy efficient fans, exhaust fans, and more.

Shoppers can also get 10 percent discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards, as well as with EMI transactions on items over Rs. 7,500. There is also an Amazon coupon for an additional discount of Rs. 750.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Summer Appliance Fest, Amazon Summer Appliance Fest Sale
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
Amazon Summer Appliance Fest Brings Impressive Discounts on ACs, Refrigerators, Coolers, More
