Technology News
loading

Amazon Sued Over Warehouses After New York Worker Brings Coronavirus Home, Cousin Dies

Amazon did not comment on the lawsuit, but said it has always followed guidance from health authorities.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2020 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Sued Over Warehouses After New York Worker Brings Coronavirus Home, Cousin Dies

Amazon has benefited as the pandemic forced many consumers unable to visit physical stores

Highlights
  • Amazon has been sued for allegedly fostering spread of the coronavirus
  • The complaint was filed on Wednesday, June 3
  • About 800 US workers have tested positive for COVID-19

Amazon has been sued for allegedly fostering the spread of the coronavirus by mandating unsafe working conditions, causing at least one employee to contract COVID-19, bring it home, and see her cousin die.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York, by three employees of the JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island, and by family members.

One employee, Barbara Chandler, said she tested positive for COVID-19 in March and later saw several household members become sick, including a cousin who died on April 7.

The lawsuit said Amazon has made JFK8, which employs about 5,000, a "place of danger" by impeding efforts to stop the coronavirus spreading, boosting productivity at the expense of safety.

It said Amazon forces employees to work at "dizzying speeds, even if doing so prevents them from socially distancing, washing their hands, and sanitising their work spaces."

Amazon did not comment on the lawsuit, but said it has always followed guidance from health authorities and its workplace safety experts since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Seattle-based company has benefited as the pandemic forced many consumers unable to visit physical stores to shop online more.

Unions, elected officials and some employees have faulted Amazon's treatment of workers, including the firing of some critical of warehouse conditions.

Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said last week that Amazon has not fired people for such criticism.

Amazon is spending more than $800 million on coronavirus safety in this year's first half, including cleaning, temperature checks and face masks.

At least 800 workers in US distribution centers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an employee's unofficial tally.

Amazon ended 2019 with 798,000 full- and part-time employees.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring that Amazon comply with worker safety and public nuisance laws, and not punish employees who develop COVID-19 symptoms or are quarantined.

The case is Palmer et al v Amazon.com Inc., US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 20-02468.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Jeff Bezos, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Realme X3 Models Spotted on Google Play Listing, India’s BIS Certification Page: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Sued Over Warehouses After New York Worker Brings Coronavirus Home, Cousin Dies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  2. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  3. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio Launched in India
  4. Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After Public Outrage
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. BTS Edition of Samsung Galaxy S20+ in Works, Report Claims
  7. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  8. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  9. HP Launches New Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 Laptops: All Details
  10. Mi Notebook Teased, With Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X3 Models Spotted on Google Play Listing, India’s BIS Certification Page: Report
  2. Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests
  3. Facebook and PayPal Invest in Indonesian Startup Gojek
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site
  5. Facebook, Instagram Unblock Hashtag #Sikh After It Was ‘Mistakenly Blocked on March 7’
  6. Apple Must Face Shareholder Lawsuit Over CEO's iPhone, China Comments: Judge
  7. Barça TV+: FC Barcelona Launches Its Own Streaming Service
  8. Fortnite's Live Event, Season 3 Postponed Again, Epic Games Announces
  9. Early Facebook Staffers Denounce Zuckerberg Stance on Trump Posts in Open Letter
  10. Nokia Smart TV 43-inch Model With 4K Screen, JBL Audio, Built-In Chromecast Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com