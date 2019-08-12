Technology News
loading

Amazon Spotted Deploying Cute Delivery Robots in the US

After testing the rebots near the company headquarters located in Seattle, Amazon is letting its little blue Scout robot stroll across the streets of Irvine

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Spotted Deploying Cute Delivery Robots in the US

Cute six-wheeled delivery robots from e-commerce giant Amazon are now gradually rolling their way to Irvine, California.

After testing the robots near the company headquarters located in Seattle, Amazon is letting its little blue Scout robot stroll across the streets of Irvine with "Prime" printed on its side, website Big Think reported on Saturday.

Currently, only a small number of the all-electric robots have been rolled out. For Irvine's test programme, Amazon is handing out delivery assignments on a random basis, regardless of the delivery option a customer selects at purchase.

For now, they are accompanied by humans designated as "Amazon Scout Ambassadors" who not only are responsible for keeping an eye on the bots but are also supposed to answer customers' inevitable questions.

The e-commerce giant also coined a term for its delivery robots -- "adora-bots" -- which are the online retailer's first foray into the real-world deployment of a robotic delivery system.

Depending on how effective they are - and how Amazon customers perceive them - these little autonomous droids could represent the leading edge of nationwide robotic delivery, the report said.

Amazon Scouts were developed in Amazon's Seattle labs and had been under test since January 2019.

Six of the robots have been delivering packages in Washington's Snohomish County in daylight hours and all sorts of weather as part of the test.

Being similar in size to largish rolling ice-chests, they are capable of delivering any package fit, the report noted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday, Tuesday Nights: How to Watch
ByteDance Launches New Search Engine in China
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Spotted Deploying Cute Delivery Robots in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  2. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  3. Jio GigaFiber Annual Subscribers to Get Free TVs: Live Updates
  4. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
  5. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  6. Sacred Games 2 Featurette Reveals Amruta Subhash’s New Character
  7. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaks, Tipped to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  9. Zomato Staff Protest Delivery of Beef, Pork; Zomato Responds
  10. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Set to Make a Comeback in India, Likely to Launch Desire 19+
  2. ByteDance Launches New Search Engine in China
  3. Amazon Spotted Deploying Cute Delivery Robots in the US
  4. Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday, Tuesday Nights: How to Watch
  5. Mi A3 India Launch Teased to be Soon by Xiaomi
  6. LG G8X Renders Leak, Tip Dewdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras, Headphone Jack
  7. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaked, Said to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  8. Jio Set-Top Box Unveiled to Support 'Console-Like' Gaming, MR Experiences
  9. Samsung Launches World's First 108-Megapixel Smartphone Camera Sensor in Partnership With Xiaomi
  10. Sony SRS-XB402M Wireless Speaker With Amazon Alexa Launched in India at Rs. 24,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.