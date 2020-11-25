Technology News
loading

Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 Signing Bonus for New Holiday Hires at US Facilities

Amazon expects to hire 100,000 seasonal workers.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 November 2020 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 Signing Bonus for New Holiday Hires at US Facilities

Amazon's incentives come as the unemployment rate in the United States has receded

Highlights
  • Amazon is accused by activist groups of flouting safety guidelines
  • Amazon emphasises its commitment to employee safety
  • Amazon says the deal is a "limited-time opportunity in select locations"

E-commerce giant Amazon is offering signing bonuses of up to $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakhs) at certain facilities in the United States as it ramps up hiring for the busy holiday season.

The company, which has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic, with more and more shoppers happy to stay home, expects to hire 1,00,000 seasonal workers.

Amazon says the deal, which also features hourly wages of $15 (roughly Rs. 1,100) to $25.50 (roughly Rs. 1,900), is a "limited-time opportunity in select locations."

The signing bonuses range from $1,000 (roughly Rs. 74,000) to $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakhs) for jobs posted in company warehouses in several US states from California to Massachusetts.

Amazon also emphasises its commitment to employee safety and a healthy work environment, amid a nationwide surge in virus cases.

But the company owned by Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, is regularly accused by activist groups of flouting sanitary and safety guidelines meant to protect its workers.

Amazon's incentives come as the unemployment rate in the United States has receded, in October, it dropped to 6.9 percent, suggesting the labour market is recovering after the high point of layoffs at the start of the virus crisis.

The recovery is of course still dependent on how the pandemic progresses. Several states have reimposed restrictions on movement and business openings to curb the spread of the virus.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
YouTube Bans One America News Network From Posting New Videos for a Week Due to COVID-19 Rule Violation

Related Stories

Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 Signing Bonus for New Holiday Hires at US Facilities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tooter is an ‘Indian’ Social Platform That Looks a Lot Like Twitter
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  3. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  4. Oppo F17, More Smartphones See Permanent Price Cut in India
  5. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched
  6. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India
  8. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  9. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Plans to Build 'World's Largest' Battery Plant Near Berlin
  2. Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 Signing Bonus for New Holiday Hires at US Facilities
  3. YouTube Bans One America News Network From Posting New Videos for a Week Due to COVID-19 Rule Violation
  4. Bitcoin Climbs Towards All-Time High After Topping $19,000
  5. ZTE Petition to Reconsider US National Security Threat Designation Rejected by FCC
  6. Twitter Verification to Relaunch in Early 2021 Following Public Feedback
  7. Google Fit Wear OS Update to Start Rolling Out This Week With Improved Workout Tracking, Fresh Design
  8. Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000
  9. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com