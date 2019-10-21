Technology News
Amazon Sellers Found Shipping Long-Expired Food: Report

At least 40 percent of sellers had over five complaints about expired food, according to the findings from data firm 3PM.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 16:52 IST
Amazon Sellers Found Shipping Long-Expired Food: Report

In an apparent lapse in product quality checks, third party sellers on Amazon have been selling long expired food including old Hostess brownies and Teavana goods that were discontinued in 2017, CNBC reported. There have been reports of the retail giant's marketplace having problems of counterfeit products.

At least 40 percent of sellers had over five complaints about expired food, according to the findings from data firm 3PM.

And in cases where multiple vendors are selling the same product, it's not always clear who you're buying from or whether or not it's fresh. Amazon has taken down some listings, Engadget reported quoting CNBC.

According to the CNBC report, the sellers have to honour both the law and policies of the company, including a guarantee that any item has a shelf life of at least 90 days.

“CNBC scanned the site's Grocery & Gourmet category, finding customer complaints about expired hot sauce, beef jerky, granola bars, baby formula and baby food, as well as six-month-old Goldfish crackers and a 360-pack of coffee creamer that arrived with a “rancid smell,” the publication wrote.

In addition to the confusion over who was selling the products the retail giant would reportedly cancel reviews if they're for orders it fulfilled using its warehouses. While this is meant to "take responsibility" for the experience, it could also mask recurring problems.

Amazon Sellers Found Shipping Long-Expired Food: Report
