Technology News

Amazon Says It Mistakenly Took Down Religious Ads

Amazon said the company is now implementing "corrective training" to clarify what kind of religious material is acceptable.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says It Mistakenly Took Down Religious Ads

Employees from e-commerce giant Amazon have been "mistakenly" taking down ads with religious content that has negatively affected the sale of products from some small sellers.

Multiple sellers have seen their product ads getting suspended in recent months for having religious content. These sellers were told through email that their ads were getting blocked due to a "new policy update" at Amazon which bans any ad that contains "religious content", CNBC reported on Saturday,

Explaining itself on the subject, Amazon said the company is now implementing "corrective training" to clarify what kind of religious material is acceptable.

"Products related to a specific religion are not allowed to be advertised. The email viewed contains inaccurate information and our long standing policies have not changed. Corrective training is being provided to the relevant teams," the report quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying.

It remains unclear how so many workers collectively misunderstood what the company implied in its policies.

Amazon's ad policies bar ads that "advocate or demean" a religion, but that does not preclude selling religious material in the first place, Engadget reported.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Spotify Lite Beta App Now Live in India, Aimed at Low-End Android Smartphones
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Rejects Call to Break Up the Social Network
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Amazon Says It Mistakenly Took Down Religious Ads
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  3. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones’ Series Finale
  4. Motorola One Vision Price, Full Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Dany Did Exactly What We Thought Would Happen in GoT’s Penultimate Episode
  6. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  7. 2019 iPhone XR to Come in 2 New Colours: Report
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro, Realme X, Oppo Reno, and Other Upcoming Phones
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips New Skins, Royale Pass Rewards
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Official Cases Leaked Ahead of May 14 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.