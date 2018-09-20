NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon, Samara Said to Buy India's 'More' Retail Chain for $580 Million

, 20 September 2018
Amazon.com and Indian private equity firm Samara Capital have bought Aditya Birla Group-owned 'More' retail chain for an enterprise value of Rs. 42 billion ($580.35 million), CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Amazon's latest acquisition adds more heat to the US e-commerce giant's battle with Walmart in the Indian market, after Walmart acquired Indian firm Flipkart for $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1.15 lakh crores) earlier this year.

Samara will buy 51 percent, while Amazon will have the rest, CNBC TV18 reported.

Pranab Barua, who heads the retail and apparel vertical of the Aditya Birla Group, is likely to head the operations of the entity, the report added.

Aditya Birla Group confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate further.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Gautam Gode, the managing director of Samara Capital, said the firm does not comment on its investments.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

