Amazon Prime Day 2018, the second edition of the exclusive sale for Prime members, is now live. The 36-hour extravaganza will run from 12 noon on July 16 until 12am on July 18. The Indian edition of the Amazon sale, much like last year, aligns with Prime Day sale in other countries. As per the official landing page, Amazon sale offers today include deals, discounts, and cashback across categories such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, storage devices, TVs, accessories, and more. A total of six flash sales will be held in all, starting from 1pm IST on July 16. Additionally, an instant discount of 10 percent (up to Rs. 1,750 on purchases up to Rs. 50,000, minimum order Rs. 3,000) is valid on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Those who make purchases worth more than Ra. 50,000 get the Rs. 1,750 discount as well as cashback of Rs. 8,250). Similarly, users get 10 percent cashback on loading their Pay balance. Let's get to what the first day of sale offers.

Amazon sale offers today on mobile phones

Starting off with what the company calls Blockbuster Offers, the Honor 7X (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) variant is available at a price point of Rs. 13,999, down from its recently reduced Rs. 14,999 price tag. The Huawei P20 Lite is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999, compared to its launch price of Rs. 19,999. Apart from that, the OnePlus 6 Red will go on sale for the first time in India at a price of Rs. 39,999, with an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. The Redmi Y2 Prime-only flash sale will be held at 1pm on July 16 and 12 noon on July 17. Samsung's premium phablet Galaxy Note 8 can be bought for a best buy price of Rs. 55,900, down from Rs. 67,900.

Vivo phones are available with up to Rs. 3,000 off, and an extra Rs. 6,000 off on exchange; Moto G6 gets an extra exchange discount of up to Rs. 2,000 and the Moto E5 Plus has an exchange discount of up to Rs. 1,000; Oppo phones get up to Rs. 4,000 discount and an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,000. Even Samsung smartphones have discounts up to Rs. 10,700, up to Rs. 10,000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMIs up to 9 months. Certain Huawei smartphones get up to Rs. 5,000 off and no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Amazon sale deals on TVs, laptops, and more

Bose QC25 gets a Prime Day exclusive price tag of Rs. 12,600, Canon's entry-level EOS 1300D is available for Rs. 20,990, and a flash sale at 6pm will allow users to "get 2 TVs at the price of one". The 9am flash sale on July 17 will include a massive Rs. 32,000 discount on TCL's 65-inch smart TV.

Amazon products are a major part of the Prime Day sale too. Echo Dot is available at a best buy price of Rs. 2,449. Echo Spot, the first Alexa-powered Amazon device in India with a display, will be part of a flash sale on 3pm on Monday. Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi is available with a 25 percent discount, all-new Kindle at a 20 percent discount, and Kindle Oasis at 15 percent off. Even Alexa-powered devices from Eufy and Jabra can be purchased with a minimum Rs. 1,500 discount. Kindle Unlimited subscription can be availed at Rs. 1,388, down from the usual Rs. 2,388, and Prime members get 50 percent cashback through Kindle Credits on purchasing of e-books, however the cashback is capped at Rs. 100 per customer. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is available for Rs. 2,799.

AmazonBasics, the online retailer's affordable range of products, is offering up to 70 percent on PC, laptop, tablet, camera accessories, and portable Bluetooth speakers. Even iPad and iPhone cases is available for big discounts during Prime Day 2018.

Other deals on electronics include the Mi power bank for a price of Rs. 899, up to 50 percent discount on Sennheiser and Bose audio products, and offers on select DSLRs from both Canon and Nikon. There is up to 55 percent off on hard drives from Seagate and WD, and deals on Intel Core i3 and Core i5-powered laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Even premium OLED TVs from LG, Sony, and TCL get exclusive Prime Day offers. Samsung's premium Gear Sport can be bought for Rs. 16,990 in the sale too.

Some deals will begin from midnight on Monday. These include up to 30 percent off on Garmin's range of wearables and up to 30 percent on Seagate hard drives and Sandisk storage devices.

