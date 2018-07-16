NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon India Prime Day Sale: The Best Deals, Updated Live

 
Gadgets 360 Staff, 16 July 2018
Amazon India Prime Day Sale: The Best Deals, Updated Live

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon's most affordable smart speaker - Echo Dot - is down to Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499) during the Prime Day sale. The Echo Dot could be a great way to experiment with a smart home setup and at this price, it could also be a decent way to turn your regular speakers into smart wireless speakers. The Echo Dot is capable of doing all this, and a lot more thanks to Amazon's smart virtual assistant Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs.3,999) on Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's a pretty good price for a device that can turn your dumb TV into a smart TV. The Fire TV Stick is really simple to use and includes all the essential TV-viewing apps you will need. 

Welcome to our live blog. We'll be posting the best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale right here. 

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is here and with it are some great offers. Among the best Amazon Prime Day sale deals are products such as the Amazon Echo Dot, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Lite, and many more. Amazon Prime Day sale is obviously intended only for Amazon Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up for Amazon Prime yet, here’s how you can hop on. You can sign up for Amazon Prime for Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 per year, which may be free for some Airtel postpaid and Vodafone postpaid customers. This allows you to grab the best deals from the Amazon.in Prime sale.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 Sale Offers

This live blog will constantly track the best deals from the Amazon Prime sale and keep alerting you about the best deals. If you’re tired of refreshing the websites of e-commerce giants such as Amazon to find the best deals, then this page is the only one you need to keep open. The live blog will refresh automatically so keep checking this page to see if good Amazon Prime deals show up. Our deals expert ensures that you only see the best possible deals and don’t waste your time chasing bad deals. Remember to add products to your wish list to grab the best Amazon Prime sale deals and we also have some handy tips to prepare for the sale. If reading is too much work for you, then you can always listen to Orbital podcast, where we discuss the best ways to grab good deals during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018.

Will Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale be bigger than its Diwali sale? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

