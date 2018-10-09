Amazon's much awaited Great Indian Festival sale kicks off today exclusively for Prime members at 12 noon. After a 12 hour exclusivity period for Prime members, the Amazon sale deals and offers will be available for all Amazon customers starting midnight tonight. In the days leading up to the sale, Amazon has been teasing and revealing a number of upcoming deals and offers while actively promoting the sale both online and offline.

Just like most Amazon sales, the Great Indian Festival sale will offer a combination of flat discounts as well as Lightning Deals. The latter consists of limited-period deals that run for a specific period of time. In addition, Amazon is also offering a large number of cashback offers and easier payment methods this year. The early access is only available for Prime members today, make sure you sign up before the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to Make Sure You Get the Best Deals

Let's take a look at some of the hottest offers that are going live at 12 noon today to kick off the Amazon sale:

iPhone offers during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon will be selling the Apple iPhone X 64GB at Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900). That seems like a decent discount on last year's iPhone model. With a no-cost EMI option, you could grab the iPhone X at an effective price of Rs. 7,777 per month. Add to that the available exchange offer and bundled payment offers, you could end up saving even more. Amazon is also teasing 'never before offers' on the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and the iPhone 6, so this could be a good time to get one of the older iPhone models, if you've had your eye on one. All these deals also include Amazon's free one-time screen replacement offer during Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus 6 offers during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

As we reported earlier, all OnePlus 6 variants will be available at a discounted price during the Great Indian Festival sale this year. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant will be down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999). All variants will also be available with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Amazon sale offers on its own products

Amazon's promotional sales are a great time to grab Amazon's own hardware products at a discount. This year, Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick at a discounted price of Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the latest Echo Dot model will be available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499). You can also expect discounts and offers on other Echo variants and Kindle e-readers during the Amazon sale.

How Flipkart and Amazon Are Making It Easier to Pay for Your Festive Season Shopping

Amazon sale offers on other mobiles and cashbacks

The Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB will also be available at Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 62,500) and the Redmi Y2 (4GB, 64GB) will be down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499) during the Amazon sale. The Vivo V9 Pro (6GB, 64GB) will also go on sale during Great Indian Festival sale today, priced at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990). State Bank of India debit card users can get 10 percent instant discount while Amazon is offering 10 percent extra cashback on purchases above Rs. 6,000. Apart from these, you can also use your debit and credit cards to pay with no-cost EMI options.

We'll be covering the best deals from the sale once the sale goes live. Make sure you visit Gadgets 360 throughout the Amazon sale (October 10 to October 15).

