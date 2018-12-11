NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon’s Apple Fest Sale Continues, Now With Special ICICI Bank Offer

, 11 December 2018
Amazon's Apple Fest Sale Continues, Now With Special ICICI Bank Offer

Amazon India is offering deals on select Apple products until December 14

Highlights

  • Amazon is running a sale on select Apple products this week
  • The 'Apple Fest' sale on Amazon will run until December 14
  • ICICI Bank card users can avail 5 percent instant discount on EMI options

Amazon is running a limited-period sale on select Apple products this week. The Amazon sale will run until this Friday, December 14. The sale, titled 'Apple Fest', offers discounts and no-cost EMI options on a number of Apple products. Amazon is also offering discounts up to 25 percent on select Beats headphones during the sale. Amazon India has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer 5 percent instant discount on credit and debit card EMI payment options. However, the discount is capped at Rs. 1,500 per card and a minimum transaction value of Rs. 8,000 is needed to be eligible for the offer.

Amazon Apple Fest sale offers

Amazon India is offering discounts worth up to Rs. 15,000 on select MacBook notebooks. The 2018 MacBook Air is available with a discount of Rs. 9,000 on Amazon right now. This brings down the price to Rs. 1,05,900 (MRP Rs. 1,14,900). This is the first time Apple's latest-generation MacBook Air (2018) is available at a discounted price in India. You can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,034 when you swap your old laptop with the purchase.

The iPhone X is also a part of the Amazon sale, currently down to Rs. 74,999. You can opt for no-cost EMI payment option for up to 9 months on major credit cards. It is also eligible for the ICICI Bank 5 percent instant discount on credit and debit card EMIs. Meanwhile, other iPhone models like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are also available with no-cost EMI options. The iPhone 6S is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900) and the iPhone 6 is available for as low as Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 23,750).

Amazon is also selling the sixth-generation Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). You can avail a no-cost EMI payment option with the purchase. As of now, both space grey and silver variants are available at this price. The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available at Rs. 29,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410). While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3, it's now available with a no-cost EMI payment option as well.

Lastly, the Beats EP ML992ZM/A headphones are down to Rs. 5,799 (MRP Rs. 8,000). These are available as Lightning Deals on Amazon but expect them to refresh until Friday, December 14. There's no no-cost EMI option available on these headphones though.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Apple Fest
Amazon's Apple Fest Sale Continues, Now With Special ICICI Bank Offer
