Technology News

Amazon Restaurants Food Delivery Service Shutting Down in US

Last month, Amazon took a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo.

By | Updated: 12 June 2019 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Restaurants Food Delivery Service Shutting Down in US

Amazon has announced on Tuesday that it would end its US restaurant food delivery service on June 24

Highlights
  • A "small fraction" of employees are affected by the decision: Amazon
  • Amazon Restaurants was launched in 2015
  • In May, Amazon acquired British online food delivery company Deliveroo

Amazon.com said on Tuesday it would end its US restaurant food delivery service on June 24, giving in to intense competition from GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Technologies' Uber Eats services. Amazon Restaurants was launched in 2015 in Seattle and was designed to give Prime members a way to order meals, apart from products and groceries, through the online retailer. The service was expanded to more than 20 US cities, and then to London where the program ended in November.

"A small fraction of Amazon employees are affected by this decision, and many of those affected have already found new roles at Amazon," the company said in a statement. "Employees will be offered personalised support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company."

The Amazon Restaurants unit was led at one point by the executive also in charge of Amazon's ticketing business, but was overseen later by an executive running its two-hour grocery delivery service, Prime Now, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

However, Amazon still has ambitions in food delivery. In May, the company took a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, leading a $575 million (roughly Rs. 3,993 crores) fundraising.

Shares of Amazon edged up 0.4 percent, while GrubHub rose 8.6 percent.

Geekwire first reported the news.

Earlier, Amazon has introduced StyleSnap, a feature on its app that allows users to upload a picture of a look or style they like and get recommendations for similar items on the platform. When providing recommendations, StyleSnap considers a variety of factors such as brand, price range, and customer reviews, the company said in a blog post.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon.com, Amazon, Amazon Restaurants
Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers
New Chip to Let Headphones Respond to Amazon's Alexa by Name
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Restaurants Food Delivery Service Shutting Down in US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  5. Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Defaced
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display, 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  7. Nokia 3.2 Review
  8. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
  9. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked and Defaced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.