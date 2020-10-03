Technology News
loading

Amazon Reports Over 19,000 US Frontline Employees Had COVID-19

The disclosure by Amazon offers a rare look at the disease's impact on a big US employer.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 October 2020 16:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Reports Over 19,000 US Frontline Employees Had COVID-19

Amazon said it will expand virus testing to 50,000 US employees per day by November

Highlights
  • Amazon encouraged other businesses to report comparable figures
  • It will expand virus testing to 50,000 US employees per day by November
  • Minnesota had highest rate with nearly 32 infections per 1,000 workers

Amazon.com on Thursday said more than 19,000 of its US frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 percent of the total, a disclosure sought by labour advocates who have criticised the COVID-19 response of the world's largest online retailer. Some staff, elected officials and unions in recent months have said Amazon put employees' health at risk by keeping warehouses open during the pandemic. Amazon said its rate of infection was 42 percent lower than expected when considering the virus' spread in the general population.

Amazon in a blog post encouraged other businesses to report comparable figures. It said it will expand virus testing to 50,000 US employees per day by November through internally built capacity.

The disclosure by Amazon offers a rare look at the disease's impact on a big US employer. Amazon has kept facilities open to meet a surge in demand from shoppers stuck at home, adding temperature checks, social distancing software and other safety procedures.

Athena, a labour and activist coalition, called on officials to investigate Amazon and for more regular reporting by the company in light of the news. "Amazon allowed COVID-19 to spread like wildfire," coalition director Dania Rajendra said in a statement.

Amazon said that out of its 1,372,000 frontline employees at Amazon and its Whole Foods Market subsidiary, 19,816 tested positive or were presumed to have COVID-19 between March 1 and Sept. 19. The figure includes seasonal staff and those who may have been infected outside work, it said.

By contrast, 33,952 would have contracted the virus had Amazon's rate equalled that of the general populace, when accounting for employees' age and geography, it said.

Minnesota had the highest rate with nearly 32 infections per 1,000 workers, versus nearly 16 for the public. Amazon has butted heads with a labour group there; it did not have comment on the specific rate.

"This information would be more powerful if there were similar data from other major employers to compare it to," Amazon said in the blog post, adding that it hopes the numbers "will prove useful as states make decisions about reopening public facilities and employers consider whether and how to bring people back to work."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, coronavirus, Covid 19
Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify Before US Senate Committee

Related Stories

Amazon Reports Over 19,000 US Frontline Employees Had COVID-19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces The Big Billion Days Sale Dates
  2. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Infinix Hot 10 India Launch Set for October 4
  4. Realme Buds Air Pro TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on October 7
  5. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  6. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Updated Surface Pro X Launched
  7. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Motorola Moto E7 Plus Review
  9. Poco C3 to Feature 13-Megapixel Main Camera, Up to 4GB RAM
  10. OnePlus 8T to Be Taller, Wider Than OnePlus 8, Claims Tipster
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Reports Over 19,000 US Frontline Employees Had COVID-19
  2. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify Before US Senate Committee
  3. Poco C3 to Feature 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Up to 4GB RAM
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to Start October 16, Will Run for Six Days
  5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.45-Inch Screen, Updated Surface Pro X With Microsoft SQ2 Processor Launched
  6. James Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed Until April 2021
  7. Reliance Retail to Receive Rs. 7,350 Crore Investment From GIC, TPG Capital
  8. Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. Indian App Makers Want a National Alternative to Google Play
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Variant Available for Pre-Order on Amazon, Will Go on Sale Starting October 12
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com