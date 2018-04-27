Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Publishing Announces 6-Book Deal With Chetan Bhagat

 
27 April 2018
Amazon Publishing Announces 6-Book Deal With Chetan Bhagat

Photo Credit: Facebook/Chetan Bhagat

Highlights

  • Rupa has published all of Bhagat's nine books since his debut in 2004
  • First book of the new deal will be published in October
  • Books will be published globally in print, ebook and audio formats

In a mega deal, Amazon Publishing announced on Friday that it would bring out the next six books by popular author Chetan Bhagat.

Rupa has published all of Bhagat's nine books since his debut in 2004.

The first book of the new deal will be published in October. Westland, an Amazon company, will distribute these six books - three fiction and as many nonfiction titles - in India.

The books will be published globally in print, ebook and audio formats and also be available in multiple Indian language versions.

"Amazon Publishing is excited to work with Chetan and publish his books to a wider audience including readers both in India and abroad," says Jeff Belle, vice president of Amazon Publishing.

"I am delighted to partner with Amazon Publishing as my publisher for my upcoming books," says Bhagat.

"My new fiction novel will be my first book in both ebook and print formats with Amazon Publishing and it will be something different from what I have done before," he adds.

Amazon acquired Westland Publications, a leading trade books publisher, in January 2017.

With Chetan Bhagat Signed, Amazon Is Ready to Launch Audible in India

"Chetan's work resonates across India - we're delighted to now be able to bring his work to cities and towns of all sizes throughout the country," says Westland CEO Gautam Padmanabhan.

Bhagat's has written seven novels Five Point Someone (2004), One Night @ the Call Center (2005), The 3 Mistakes of My Life (2008), 2 States (2009), Revolution 2020 (2011), Half Girlfriend (2014), and One Indian Girl (2016) and two non-fiction titles What Young India Wants (2012) and Making India Awesome (2015).

