Technology News
loading

Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme

Amazon's Project Kuiper is a planned network of over 3,000 satellites that will provide high-speed Internet from space.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 16:33 IST
Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme

Amazon said it will about $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,000 crores) to build a network of 3,236 satellites

Highlights
  • Project Kuiper is a planned network of over 3,000 satellites
  • Project Kuiper faces stiff competition from Starlink network by SpaceX
  • There are now more than 500 people working on Project Kuiper

Amazon said on Monday it had secured nine satellite launch vehicles from United Launch Alliance (ULA) to support the initial deployment of its broadband Internet initiative, Project Kuiper.

Atlas V launch vehicles from ULA, a joint rocket venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, is the first of many vehicles which will be used to deploy Amazon's satellite constellation to orbit.

Amazon's Project Kuiper, a planned network of over 3,000 satellites that will provide high-speed Internet from space, faces stiff competition from the Starlink network by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"Atlas V is a highly reliable launch vehicle, and provides the right level of performance, capacity and dependability we need to begin our large-scale deployment," the e-commerce giant said.

Last year, Amazon said it will invest more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,000 crores) to build a network of 3,236 satellites that will provide high-speed broadband Internet services to people around the world who lack such access.

There are now more than 500 people working on the Project Kuiper programme at Amazon, the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Project Kuiper
Best Thriller Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India

Related Stories

Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Orders in Delhi
  2. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  3. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  4. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  6. Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  8. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Details Surface, Battery Capacity, IP Rating Tipped
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown
  4. Realme RMX3161 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  5. Scientists Bake Meteorites to Understand Atmospheres of Rocky Alien Planets
  6. Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE Tipped to Launch Smartphones With Under-Display Selfie Cameras Later This Year
  7. Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries
  8. Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth
  9. Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720
  10. #AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com