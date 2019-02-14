Technology News

Amazon Probed by Austria Over Alleged Unfair Trade Practices

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Probed by Austria Over Alleged Unfair Trade Practices

Austria's competition authorities said Thursday it was launching a probe into whether US online retail giant Amazon was abusing its dominant position to favour its own products against those of Austrian retailers selling on its market place.

The Austrian Federal Competition Authority (BWB) said in a statement that it was investigating complaints received in December 2018 about Amazon's alleged "unfair trade practices".

The suspicion was that Amazon "discriminates against other retailers and thereby tries to inordinately favour its own products on the Amazon market place", BWB said.

According to the complaints, Amazon allegedly terminated sellers' accounts abruptly and for no apparent reason. 

It also allegedly forced retailers to disclose their prices and added incorrect delivery details to the sellers' accounts.

The retailers also accused Amazon of deleting them from product rankings and introducing jurisdiction clauses making it difficult for them to take legal action.

"The digital world is not a legal vacuum. Companies operating on a global scale must adhere to applicable Austrian laws and regulations," said BWB chief Theodor Thanner.

BWB decided to launch the investigation after consulting the European Commission and Germany's federal cartel office, which had started a similar probe against Amazon last November, he said.

Internet giants such as Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook are coming under increasing scrutiny worldwide for their business practices, the way they collect and store user data, as well as their efforts to avoid taxes. 

Other countries, such as Japan and France, but also the EU Commission have all launched probes against such companies recently. 

In June 2017, the EU Commission slapped a EUR 2.4 billion fine on Google for abusing its dominant position. 

The BWB said on Thursday that its investigation could eventually lead to warnings, sanctions or even fines being imposed on Amazon, if the cartel court finds it breached EU and Austrian law. 

"The results of the examination must be awaited before taking next steps," said BWB chief Thanner. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Austria
Jack Ryan Renewed for Season 3 by Amazon Prime Video
iPhone Sales to Resume in Germany as Apple Swaps Intel Chips With Qualcomm
Pricee
Amazon Probed by Austria Over Alleged Unfair Trade Practices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  3. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  4. Sony Wena Active, Wena Pro Smart Watchstraps Launched
  5. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
  6. Amazon Prime Video Announces 7 New, Returning Series From India
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  8. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  9. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Decide Who Can Add Them to Groups
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.