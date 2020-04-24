Technology News
loading

Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report

“We knew we shouldn’t,” one of the former Amazon employees who accessed seller data to benefit the private-label business reportedly said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 April 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report

Amazon has more than 45 private-label brands in the US

Highlights
  • Amazon has rules to only get “aggregated data” from third-party sellers
  • However, its employees reportedly said rules weren’t uniformly enforced
  • Amazon has said that it’s launched an investigation

Amazon employees have reportedly accessed data about independent sellers to build competing products under its private-label brands. The fresh revelation violates the company's stated policies — resulted in the launch of an internal investigation. Last year, Amazon provided a clarification in response to a US congressional antitrust probe and said that it uses “aggregate data” from third-party sellers. The latest report, however, shows that the US e-commerce giant doesn't limit itself to aggregate data in all cases and allegedly looks into insights to develop private-label products rivalling third-party offerings on its marketplace.

Information about third-party products helps Amazon in constructing its pricing and product strategies, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the development. More than 20 former employees and a current one told the publication that the rules related to seller data weren't uniformly enforced. Some past employees also said that the use of such data was a common practice and even discussed openly in some internal meetings.

“We knew we shouldn't,” one of the former employees who accessed the data was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. “But at the same time, we are making Amazon branded products, and we want them to sell.”

Only one percent of total annual retail sales
At present, Amazon has more than 45 private-label brands with some 2,43,000 products in the US. These brands include AmazonBasics that sells everything from batteries to smartphone accessories to cutlery, and Stone & Beam that is meant for furniture. Despite having a large business of private labels on its platform, the Seattle-headquartered company generates only one percent of its total annual retail revenue from private label sales. This is something that has pushed the shady practices.

Some former executives were reportedly told by the management to boost the sales of private-label products up to 10 percent of its retail sales by 2022.

In a statement given to WSJ, Amazon said that it has launched an internal investigation to understand the flaw. “Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” the company said. “However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch.”

Not the first time
That being said, this isn't the first time when Amazon has been caught for its discriminating practices towards third-party sellers and favouring its own private-label brands. The company was earlier found to nudge people to buy its private-label products against the ones listed by third parties. It also faced scrutiny and antitrust probes due to supposedly giving more attention to its business over third-party sellers. Most recently, the company responded to a US congressional antitrust lawsuit in November last year when it claimed to use aggregate data over individual insights from sellers in its third-party marketplace.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon private label, Amazon, ecommerce
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei Y8s Render Surfaces Online, Suggests 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Wide Notch
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Discontinued in India After iPhone SE Launch
  2. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  6. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Display Plagued by ‘Green Tint’, ‘Black Crush’ Issues
  8. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  9. Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
  10. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio-Facebook Deal Portends a Bruising Time for Paytm
  2. Mi Pay Gets Gold Trading Option, Can Deliver Physical 24-Karat Gold At Your Doorstep
  3. Amazon Used Third-Party Seller Data to Develop Competing Private-Label Products: Report
  4. Huawei Y8s Render Surfaces Online, Suggests 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Wide Notch
  5. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Model Discontinued in India After iPhone SE (2020) Launch
  6. Android 11 Developer Preview 3 Released, Brings Wireless Debugging, New Security Protocol, and More
  7. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut
  9. US Air Force Invites Hackers to Break-in to Its Satellite in Orbit
  10. Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google’s Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com