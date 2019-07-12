Technology News
Amazon Prime Subscription Available at Half Price to 18 to 24-Year-Olds in India: All You Need to Know

Amazon Youth Offer can only be available via the company’s official Android or iOS applications.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 10:24 IST
Amazon on Thursday announced that customers between age group 18-24 in India would get 50 percent (Rs. 500) cashback on joining annual Prime membership of Rs. 999. The announcement comes at a time when the e-retail giant is gearing up for its Prime Day sale event. The company said the young adults who sign up for the Prime membership with the new pricing will also be eligible for the Prime Day sale. 

Customers can avail this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement. The offers, however, can only be availed via the company's official Android or iOS applications.

"With a 50 percent cashback on Amazon Prime membership, customers can enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment through Prime, while, at the same time, save Rs. 500," said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, India in a statement.

"We are excited to launch this offer in time for Prime Day 2019 (July 15-16)," he added.

The young Indians can sign up for the Prime annual membership from the ‘youth offer' banner by paying Rs. 999 online. They must verify their age by uploading PAN card, a proof of mailing address, and a photo.

"Once verified, Rs. 500 is credited within 10 days to the customer's Amazon Pay balance account which can be used for bill payments, recharges or at online partner merchants," said the company.

To recall, Prime membership entails unlimited free fast delivery on eligible products, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading, early access to deals and offers, and more.

Launched in India back in July 2016, the Prime subscription was available at a discounted price of Rs. 499 for over a year, following which Amazon started offering it at the current price of Rs. 999. Apart from the annual pricing, Prime subscription can also be grabbed at a monthly price of Rs. 129, but the company is not offering any cashback on the monthly subscription to the young adults.

Written with inputs from IANS

Amazon Prime
