Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Silently Launched at Rs. 129 in India

 
, 21 June 2018
Highlights

  • The subscription costs Rs. 129 per month
  • Only debit and credit cards can be used to avail the plan
  • Auto-renew is turned on by default

Amazon India has silently rolled out a new monthly Amazon Prime subscription plan in the country. As per the new scheme, non-Prime subscribers will be able to avail Prime benefits at a monthly package of Rs. 129. Currently, the payment methods for this type of subscription are limited to debit and credit cards mostly because an auto-renew mechanism is activated by default. However, Amazon is said to notify users three days before the monthly amount is auto-renewed. The yearly subscription for Amazon Prime is priced at Rs. 999. We have reached out to Amazon India for confirmation of the rollout, and will update this space accordingly.

As we mentioned, some users are seeing the Amazon Prime monthly subscription offer in India, and we were able to spot it as well. First spotted by Facebook user Ravi Mishra, several people have seen the new monthly plan - though it appears to only be visible to non-Prime members. Amazon Prime currently offers benefits including free one-day delivery, discounted same-day delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music. Just recently, the e-commerce giant rolled out a No Rush Delivery that offers a certain amount of cashback for Prime users that opt to avail delayed delivery. Users can choose to not renew the monthly subscription plan as per their preference.

The service was launched in India in July 2016 and had a initial promotional pricing of just Rs. 499 for an annual plan. However, after around a year of launch, Amazon doubled the cost to about Rs. 999, making it out of reach for a lot of users in the country. With an easy monthly solution, prospective subscribers can try out the service for a couple of months and, possibly, decide whether it is indeed worth splurging funds for an entire year of Amazon Prime.

Compared to the US, however, where the pricing is set at $119 (roughly Rs. 8,100) for the annual plan and $12.99 (roughly Rs. 900) per month, the Indian pricing is extremely affordable. Last year, Amazon India brought Prime Day to the country that offers exclusive discounts and cashback offers for Prime subscribers.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime
