Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent Starting December 14: All You Need to Know

Amazon Prime membership is getting an increased pricing from 12am.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 December 2021 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon Prime benefits in India remain the same as before

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime membership will be available at Rs. 1,499 for 12 months
  • Prime members will need to pay Rs. 500 more for the annual subscription
  • Amazon Prime is available in three different tiers

Amazon Prime membership price in India is becoming costlier by up to 50 percent starting tomorrow (Tuesday, December 14). The update, which was confirmed earlier this year, will be applicable to the monthly, quarterly, and annual subscription plans of the Amazon Prime service. As a result, customers will get the annual Prime membership at Rs. 1,499 that reflects a hike of Rs. 500 or over 50 percent from the existing price of Rs. 999. Similar changes will be in place for the monthly and quarterly Amazon Prime membership prices.

As per the details available on a dedicated support page, the new pricing of the Amazon Prime membership in India is coming into effect from 12am on December 14. Customers in the meantime can opt for the old price.

Starting tomorrow, the Prime membership will cost 50 percent more for customers at Rs. 1,499 a year, up from Rs. 999. Its monthly pricing will also be increased by nearly 39 percent to Rs. 179 from Rs. 129. Similarly, the quarterly plan for Amazon Prime will be up by over 39 percent to Rs. 459 from Rs. 329.

Amazon Prime membership price hike

Plan New Price Old Price Percentage Change
Monthly Rs. 179 Rs. 129 38.76
Quarterly Rs. 459 Rs. 329 39.51
Annual Rs. 1,499 Rs. 999 50.05

 

Amazon had confirmed to Gadgets 360 about the increase in its Prime membership cost in October — just ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The change is notably not going to impact existing Prime members as they will continue to use the membership for the duration of their membership at no additional cost.

Although Amazon is increasing the Prime membership prices in India, the benefits of the subscription remain the same. This means that you will continue to get free one to two-day deliveries on eligible addresses, with no minimum order value required for free standard delivery. The membership also brings access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading. Further, customers as a part of the subscription service will get exclusive access to top deals and 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on the e-commerce site on a daily basis.

Back in 2016, Amazon introduced its Prime membership in India. It was launched at an introductory price of Rs. 499 a year, though Amazon revised that to Rs. 999 in 2017. In 2018, the US e-commerce giant also introduced its Prime monthly subscription in the country to expand its membership base.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Bitcoin Adoption Tweet Put Out by Hackers

