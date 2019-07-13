The Amazon Prime Day sale kicks off on July 15 and will go on through July 16, bringing a tonne of offers on a wide range of products. Ahead of the mega sale event, Amazon has revealed the deals that will be up for grabs on a wide range of smartphones and accessories such as power banks, audio devices, and a lot more. Additionally, a host of new phone launches will also coincide with the Amazon Prime Day sale in India.

Amazon has listed the Prime Day 2019 sale offers on a dedicated page. Read on to go through a quick rundown of all the major deals that will be on the table during the Amazon Prime Day sale in India.

New launches

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, OnePlus will launch the Mirror Blue colour option of the OnePlus 7 that will go for Rs. 32,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Additionally, the Aurora Green variant of the LG W30 and the Waterfall Grey variant of the Oppo F11 Pro will also be on sale. The new Cocktail Orange gradient version of the Samsung Galaxy M40 will also be up for grabs priced at the Rs. 19,990. Lastly, the 10.or G2 Limited Edition packing a 5,000mAh battery will also make its debut during the Amazon sale fest.

Lowest Price Ever

The Amazon Prime Day sale will also see the price of some phones reduced to their lowest asking price. The Samsung Galaxy M30, which was launched in India starting at Rs. 14,990, will be up for grabs at Rs. 13,990. The Honor 8C will be available at Rs. 7,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 11,999 in India. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi A2, which was launched in India starting at Rs. 16,999, will also be available at its lowest price ever at Rs. 9,999.

Moreover, a wide array of premium smartphones will also be sold at their lowest price ever during the Amazon sale fest. The OnePlus 6T will be available at Rs. 27,999, down from its original asking price of Rs. 37,999. The Nokia 8.1 will be sold for Rs.18,499, down from its launch price of Rs. 26,999 in India.

The LG V40, which came to India priced at Rs. 60,000, will be up for purchase at Rs. 39,990. Lastly, the flagship Honor View 20 will be on the table at Rs. 27,990 during the Prime Day sale in India, much lower than its launch price of Rs. 37,999.

Listed below are the other phones that will be available at their lowest ever price during the Amazon Prime Day sale:

The Huawei Y9, launched in India starting at Rs. 15,990, will be available at Rs. 11,990. Refurbished and open-box smartphones will also be put on sale with a price cut of up to 60 percent on their launch price.

Extra exchange offers

In addition to price cuts, Amazon Prime Day shoppers can also take advantage of additional exchange discounts on a wide range of phones. The Samsung Galaxy S10 will net an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 6,000. On the other hand, the Vivo V15 will offer an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 on exchange.

The extra exchange discount on the Oppo F11 has been set at Rs. 3,500. The Oppo A5s will be clubbed with an additional price reduction worth Rs. 1,500 on exchange during the Prime Day sale.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 will come with an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 2,500 during the sales fest and will be available at Rs. 21,490. The Oppo Reno, on the other hand, will be available with an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 5,000 in tow. Lastly, the Vivo Y12 will be up for grabs paired with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000.

In addition to smartphones, Amazon Prime Day sale will also bring lucrative discounts on a wide range of accessories such as power banks, Bluetooth earphones, cases and protective covers, charging peripherals, and screen protectors. Moreover, the sales fest will also witness new product launches from renowned brands such as Xiaomi, Jabra, Mivi, Syska, and Ambrane to name a few.

