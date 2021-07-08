Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Day Sale to Start on July 26 With Discounts, Deals, Over 300 New Product Launches

Amazon Prime Day sale was originally scheduled for June this year but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, it was postponed.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2021 16:12 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale to Start on July 26 With Discounts, Deals, Over 300 New Product Launches
Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale will be a two-day event
  • The sale brings discounts on smartphones, TVs, appliances, and more
  • Amazon Prime Day sale will see a host of new launches

Amazon Prime Day sale will start on July 26 and end the next day, the company has announced. With this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon says it aims to empower artisans, manufacturers, small businesses, startups, women entrepreneurs, weavers, and local shops in India by helping them recover from the impact of COVID-19 and its subsequent lockdowns. It is also the fifth anniversary of Prime in India and the sale will bring discounts and deals across categories.

Amazon has set a date for the Prime Day sale and it will be a two-day sale starting 12am (midnight) IST on July 26 and ending on July 27. It will bring discounts, deals, and savings on products across categories, as well as over 300 new product launches. There will be deals on products from sellers under various programs including Launchpad, Saheli, Local Shops on Amazon, and Karigar. To prepare for the two-day sale, a large number of small sellers on Amazon will be creating deals for customers from July 8 till July 24, 2021.

Amazon says that Prime members in particular can look forward to “new launches and a range of best of deals” that include smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices, and more.

Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, said, “We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes.”

Starting July 8, 5:00pm IST till July 24, 11:59pm IST, Prime members can shop from products offered by SMBs and avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 150 on their Prime Day purchases along with other offers. On the date of the sale, members get 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit, credit cards, and EMI transactions. Using Amazon Pay will get you Rs. 1,000 cashback and Prime members will get 5 percent unlimited reward points on Prime Day purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

The Prime Day sale was originally planned for the month of June but due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the sale was postponed indefinitely. Now, Amazon has finalised a date for the two-day event dedicated to Prime members.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon, COVID 19
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale to Start on July 26 With Discounts, Deals, Over 300 New Product Launches
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  8. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  9. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Customers Can Now Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Through Vi App: How to Do It
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale to Start on July 26 With Discounts, Deals, Over 300 New Product Launches
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India
  5. Zomato Announces Plans to Launch Online Grocery Delivery Service on Its App Soon, Again
  6. Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing
  7. Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan
  8. Google Calendar Gets RSVP Option for Attending Meetings Virtually
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy M32 to Get 2 Years of OS, 3 Years of Security Updates: Report
  10. Twitter Appoints India Interim Chief Compliance Officer, Says Need 8 Weeks to Fill Required Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com