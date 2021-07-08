Amazon Prime Day sale will start on July 26 and end the next day, the company has announced. With this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon says it aims to empower artisans, manufacturers, small businesses, startups, women entrepreneurs, weavers, and local shops in India by helping them recover from the impact of COVID-19 and its subsequent lockdowns. It is also the fifth anniversary of Prime in India and the sale will bring discounts and deals across categories.

Amazon has set a date for the Prime Day sale and it will be a two-day sale starting 12am (midnight) IST on July 26 and ending on July 27. It will bring discounts, deals, and savings on products across categories, as well as over 300 new product launches. There will be deals on products from sellers under various programs including Launchpad, Saheli, Local Shops on Amazon, and Karigar. To prepare for the two-day sale, a large number of small sellers on Amazon will be creating deals for customers from July 8 till July 24, 2021.

Amazon says that Prime members in particular can look forward to “new launches and a range of best of deals” that include smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices, and more.

Amit Agarwal, Country Head, Amazon India, said, “We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times. We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes.”

Starting July 8, 5:00pm IST till July 24, 11:59pm IST, Prime members can shop from products offered by SMBs and avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 150 on their Prime Day purchases along with other offers. On the date of the sale, members get 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit, credit cards, and EMI transactions. Using Amazon Pay will get you Rs. 1,000 cashback and Prime members will get 5 percent unlimited reward points on Prime Day purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

The Prime Day sale was originally planned for the month of June but due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the sale was postponed indefinitely. Now, Amazon has finalised a date for the two-day event dedicated to Prime members.