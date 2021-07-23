Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is starting from Monday, July 26, and will run through July 27, with a lot of deals and discounts, and offers on smart home gadgets and other appliances like air conditioners and vacuum cleaners as well. This sale is bringing heavy discounts up to 70 percent in the Home and Kitchen category. Some of the best deals that are coming have already been teased by the e-commerce brand, and we've put together a list of some of the best products that you should be looking at.

Aside from the discounts on individual products, Amazon is also giving extra offers, such as gift cards, cashbacks, and no cost EMIs, which means that if you're looking to upgrade some of the appliances around your house, then this is a great time to take advantage of the offers.

Wipro 10A smart plug

With this smart plug from Wipro you can control the connected devices via voice commands and can also monitor their energy consumption. It also allows setting up schedules and reminders for turning the devices on or off. Bringing versatility to the table, it is compatible with a host of electrical devices including television sets, electric kettles, table fans, set-top boxes and air purifiers.

It normally retails at Rs. 899, but you could get it for an even better deal during the Amazon Prime Days sale. Also, in case of business purchases, a further discount of 28 percent will be applicable.

iRobot Roomba i7+

The iRobot Roomba i7+ adds a touch of convenience to your house cleaning routine. Thanks to its smart navigation, you can guide this cleaner to tricky nooks and corners using voice commands, or alternatively bar it from entering certain areas.

Once charged, it can work without needing a recharge for up to two months. It collects the dust, dirt, pollens, mould, and seasonal allergens and also auto-suggests cleaning sessions during allergy and pet shedding seasons.

Launched originally at Rs. 1,01,900 this cleaner typically retails at Rs. 74,900, and will be down to discounted rates for Prime Days the sale. Further, it is eligible for a no-cost EMI purchase and offers a cashback of Rs. 500 in the form of Amazon Pay Gift Card for the holders of HDFC bank cards.

Realme Smart Security Camera

This Realme Smart Security Camera is a connected device with a number of interesting features such as real-time motion tracking, voice talkback, 3D noise cancellation, and infrared night vision. Its 360-degree panoramic vision and a resolution of 1080p ensure clear and crisp video quality.

Further, it sports storage of 128GB and can be conveniently installed in both upright and tilted positions. If you've been planning to buy a security camera, the Prime Day sale could give you a chance to save some money, and also in case you're thinking of buying this for your business, there is an additional discount of 28 percent that's available.

iRobot Braava M6 Mopping robot

This smart mopping robot is an ideal pick for cleaning up your home. You can instruct the iRobot Braava M6 Mopping Robot to mop up the house with voice commands. While its wicking fibres break up the dirt, and sticky messes, the dry sweeping pads capture dirt, dust, and pet hair, via electrostatic force. Its precision jet spray has bn designed to target dirt and sticky messes without spraying furniture, rugs, or walls.

You can get this smart appliance in the Amazon Prime Day Sale at a discounted rate. You can also avail it at no-cost EMI and a get a complimentary Amazon Pay Gift Card worth Rs. 500.

Daikin Split AC

This popular Daikin Split AC smart air conditioner is one of the most energy-efficient alternatives in the market. Its variable-speed compressor is known to adjust power automatically, depending on the heat load.

Its most notable features include a low noise level, anti-microbial filtration and high ambient working. Having R32 as its refrigerant gas, Daikin claims this air conditioner to be of potentially no harm to the ozone layer.

Users can control this appliance with the convenience of just a tap on their application, or even a voice command, for that matter. It is compatible with both Alexa, as well as the Google Assistant.

