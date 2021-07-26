Amazon Prime Sale Day 2021 is now live with many great deals and offers on kitchen appliances and household gadgets. The two-day long sale has discounts of up to 70 percent on kitchen appliances, with deals on products like air fryers, ovens, electric choppers, and more.

Items on sale include products from popular brands including Prestige, Philips, Pigeon, Havells, Usha, Kent, and Agaro. Aside from the discounts on individual products, Amazon is also giving extra offers, such as gift cards, cashbacks, and no cost EMIs. An instant discount of 10 percent is further being offered to HDFC bank cardholders on select purchases.

To help you find the best deals without having to waste any time searching, we went through various kitchen gadgets, and here are the biggest discounts and best value for money products we found on Amazon that are on sale:

1. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Induction cooktops have gained popularity over the past decade because of their energy efficiency, ease of cleanliness, and lesser cooking time. This one from Pigeon ticks all the points of an ideal cooktop and makes room for hands-free cooking with its fast magnetic current heat.

It has a seven segmented LED display, a smart timer, and a superior cooktop that can easily withstand high temperatures. Designed with 93 percent energy-saving technology it also will not raise your electricity bill too much.

Originally priced at Rs. 3,193, it is down to Rs. 1,169 for Amazon Prime Day Sale. It is offering a further 10 percent discount for HDFC cardholders and a cashback of up to 5 percent for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders.

Buy the Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

2. Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar

From your favourite berry smoothie to the curry pastes, this mixer grinder set by Prestige is all about a quicker, easier, and efficient mode of cooking. It comes with three stainless steel jars (wet grinding jar, dry grinding jar, chutney jar), a see-through juicer with a sieve, and a powerful 750-Watt motor. All the jars are equipped with powerful steel blades that'll blend any food you put in, in a matter of seconds.

Its sturdy handles and three speed modes add to the convenience. So do the automatic overload protection switch, safety jar locks, and low noise emission levels. Originally priced at Rs. 4,495, this set can be availed at Rs. 2,999 right now as a part of the sale.

Buy the Prestige Iris 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

3. Kent Instant Egg Boiler 360-Watt

Get perfect boiled eggs every time with this energy-efficient egg boiler by Kent. This boiler offers three different boiling modes: hard, soft, and medium, that'll ensure a gourmet addition to all your egg recipes by keeping them perfectly textured. Further, it saves time and energy by boiling up to seven eggs in one go.

As per the design, it sports a stylish and sturdy body made from high-grade stainless steel. It goes off automatically once the eggs are done, adding to the convenience. It also ranks high on user-friendliness quotient, thanks to its one-touch operation.

For Amazon Prime Day Sale, this boiler will be available at a 36 percent discount for Rs. 1,146. If you are an HDFC bank credit or debit card holder, you are also eligible for a further discount of 10 percent.

Buy the Kent Instant Egg Boiler

4. AGARO 33310 48 Litre Oven Toaster Griller with Motorized Rotisserie & 3 Heating Modes

Get ready to roast, bake, grill, and toast to perfection with this multi-utility oven. It offers an adjustable temperature range between 100 degrees to 250 degrees, making it suitable for various dishes. You can switch between top heating, bottom heating, and combined heating modes, as per the recipe. Further, it comes with a motorised rotisserie for “spit-roasting” meat or vegetables.

Among the accessories are a bake pan, oven rack, barbeque grill, tray handle, rotisserie rod and a rotisserie handle. Easy temperature controls and ring bell add to the convenience. Please note that it supports only metallic or steel utensils.

Get your hands on this roasting deal on Amazon for Rs. 6,498 at a discount of 35 percent. HDFC bank card holders and Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders are eligible for a further discount.

Buy AGARO 33310 48 Litre Oven

5. Kent - 11076 New Grand 8-Litres Wall-Mountable RO + UV+ UF + TDS (White) 20 litre/hr Water Purifier

This Kent Water Purifier has a 4-star rating after reviews from over 5,000 buyers on Amazon. Some of its best-selling features including high purification capacity of 20 litres per hour and retention of essential natural minerals. It extends efficient protection against dirt, dust, UV, TDS levels, rust, bacteria, viruses, and potentially toxic minerals such as fluoride.

It also features a water level indicator that'll help in keeping a tab on water levels. Kent further offers a chargeable installation post-delivery and a warranty of up to one year. Originally priced at Rs. 19,5000, you can get this for a discount of Rs. 6,000, for Rs. 13,500. HDFC bank card holders can avail it for a further discount, for both EMI and non-EMI payments.

Buy Kent RO Purifier

6. Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer

Air fryers have been the social media rage throughout the season. This modern kitchen appliance helps in preparing food with a much lower fat content. This means you can grill, bake, roast, and even fry your favourite dishes without necessarily adding oil.

It has an auto timer, temperature control, optimal heating profile, and a starfish design at the bottom for fast circulation of super-heated air. You can also remove its non-stick coated drawer and food basket, both of which are dishwasher safe.

For Amazon Prime Day Sale, this air fryer is available at a discount of 25 percent for Rs. 9,699. For HDFC bank card holders, Amazon is providing additional discounts.

Buy the Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer

7. Prestige PEC 3.0 250-Watt Electric Chopper

This multi-purpose electric chopper can be used for chopping, dicing, and whipping with utmost convenience. Just fill in the ingredients, press the top button and you are good to go.

It is suitable for both soft and hard vegetables, fruits, fresh herbs, spices, cooked meat, fish, nuts and even cheese. It also sports extra sharp and sturdy stainless-steel blades that are capable of chopping coarse, medium, or fine sizes. When not in use, you can also use its jar for storage. It is down to Rs. 1,203 as opposed to its original retail price of Rs. 1,795.

Buy the Prestige PEC 3.0 250-Watt Electric Chopper

8. AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD Display

A digital kitchen scale not only measures the recipe ingredients precisely but also helps in keeping the calorie count to indulge in mindful eating. This one from Amazon Basics has been designed to measure up to five kilograms of food and delivers quick and accurate responses. It has a unit button for converting the units of measurements to pounds, grams, kilograms, and ounces. Similarly, its tare button subtracts the weight of the container for a precise reading.

As per the design, it is compact and doesn't take up much counter space. You can either operate the power button manually or use its automatic shut off feature.

This scale is available at a discounted price of Rs. 729 against an MRP of Rs. 1,000 for the Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get 5 percent cash back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and up to 3 percent for others, post-approval.

Buy the AmazonBasics Kitchen Scale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.