Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off From July 15: Here's What to Expect

Prime Day 2019 will be a 48-hour sale event with new product launches, exciting deals, and much more.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 14:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off From July 15: Here's What to Expect

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale, offers kick off July 15 this year

Highlights
  • Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale will run on July 15 and July 16 this year
  • Prime Day sale will bring exclusive product launches, discounts, more
  • HDFC Bank customers will be eligible for 10 percent instant discount

Amazon has announced the dates for this year's Prime Day sale event. The Prime Day 2019 sale will run from July 15 to July 16. Amazon's annual sale event ran for 36 hours last year but this year it'll be open for 48 hours. This will be the third Prime Day sale in India while globally it's the fifth. Amazon is promising a number of great deals across all major categories, new product launches, new releases on Prime Video and Prime Music, and a lot more.

Prime Day sale is an annual sale event that's exclusive to Amazon's Prime subscribers across the world. Amazon will be offering over 1 million deals worldwide during this year's Prime Day sale. It's safe to assume Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale event of the year.

In India, the Prime Day sale will bring over 1,000 product launches this year. Amazon will offer new products from OnePlus, AmazonBasics, Samsung, Intel, and other brands during the Prime Day sale in India. These will include LG's new W30 smartphone, a new 'Cocktail orange' colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40, new audio gear from JBL, 4K TVs, and more.

Apart from new product launches, Amazon will also promote a new movie and music releases in the days leading up to the sale. From July 1 to July 14, Amazon Prime Video will offer a new major release. Amazon has also signed up with celebrities such as Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to bring curated music playlists on Prime Music. Both these services are complimentary for Prime subscribers.

Amazon's Prime Day sale will also include deals and bundled offers on mobile phones across all major price points. Amazon's Prime Day landing page in India promises 'never before offers' on premium smartphones. The online retail giant is also promising 'rockbottom' prices on over 5,000 electronics products during its Prime Day sale this year.

Prime Day sale is also a great time to grab Amazon's own products. The sale will include discounts on Amazon Kindle, Fire TV Stick, and Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers. Amazon will also offer up to 50 percent discount on big-screen TVs and other home appliances. The sale will also include discounts on books, toys, and gaming consoles.

This year, Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's debit and credit card users during the Prime Day sale. Amazon will also offer unlimited reward points with its Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. No-cost EMI payment options will be available with select payment options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Prime Day 2019, Prime Day
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Huawei Reveals Timeline of EMUI 9.1 Update Rollout for 19 Phones, Mate 20 Series to Get It This Week
Samsung SmartThings Cam, Smart Bulb, WiFi Smart Plug Launched; All of Them Work Without Hub Support
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off From July 15: Here's What to Expect
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  2. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  3. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  4. Oppo Teases Its Under-Display Front Camera Phone on Video
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched in India
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  7. Amazon Will Release 14 Prime Video Titles in 14-Day Run-Up to Prime Day
  8. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  10. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Fast Charger, New Wireless Headphones, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.