Amazon has announced the dates for this year's Prime Day sale event. The Prime Day 2019 sale will run from July 15 to July 16. Amazon's annual sale event ran for 36 hours last year but this year it'll be open for 48 hours. This will be the third Prime Day sale in India while globally it's the fifth. Amazon is promising a number of great deals across all major categories, new product launches, new releases on Prime Video and Prime Music, and a lot more.

Prime Day sale is an annual sale event that's exclusive to Amazon's Prime subscribers across the world. Amazon will be offering over 1 million deals worldwide during this year's Prime Day sale. It's safe to assume Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale event of the year.

In India, the Prime Day sale will bring over 1,000 product launches this year. Amazon will offer new products from OnePlus, AmazonBasics, Samsung, Intel, and other brands during the Prime Day sale in India. These will include LG's new W30 smartphone, a new 'Cocktail orange' colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40, new audio gear from JBL, 4K TVs, and more.

Apart from new product launches, Amazon will also promote a new movie and music releases in the days leading up to the sale. From July 1 to July 14, Amazon Prime Video will offer a new major release. Amazon has also signed up with celebrities such as Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to bring curated music playlists on Prime Music. Both these services are complimentary for Prime subscribers.

Amazon's Prime Day sale will also include deals and bundled offers on mobile phones across all major price points. Amazon's Prime Day landing page in India promises 'never before offers' on premium smartphones. The online retail giant is also promising 'rockbottom' prices on over 5,000 electronics products during its Prime Day sale this year.

Prime Day sale is also a great time to grab Amazon's own products. The sale will include discounts on Amazon Kindle, Fire TV Stick, and Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers. Amazon will also offer up to 50 percent discount on big-screen TVs and other home appliances. The sale will also include discounts on books, toys, and gaming consoles.

This year, Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's debit and credit card users during the Prime Day sale. Amazon will also offer unlimited reward points with its Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. No-cost EMI payment options will be available with select payment options.

