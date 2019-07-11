Technology News
loading

Prime Day Sale to Feature Over 500 New Products From Indian Small, Medium Businesses

Amazon Prime Day sale will see patola silk, khadi jackets, women's stoles, blue pottery and wooden puzzles from Kala Haat statups.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Prime Day Sale to Feature Over 500 New Products From Indian Small, Medium Businesses

Amazon Prime Day sale opens July 15 and will continue through July 16

Highlights
  • Prime Day sale is a global event and it will last two days this year
  • Amazon Launchpad startups will introduce new products during Prime Day
  • Mansaa is bringing Amazon Alexa compatible LED bulbs

Amazon has already announced that its upcoming Prime Day 2019 sale will feature over 1,000 new product launches. Now, the e-retail giant says that over 500 of these will be the products from small and medium businesses (SMBs), women entrepreneurs, weavers, and startups that are a part of various Amazon initiatives like Kala Haat, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad, and Amazon Business. Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale opens July 15 and will continue through July 16. As the name suggests, the sale will be available only for Prime subscribers.

The company says this will be the first year for Amazon Saheli and Kala Haat entrepreneurs in the Prime Day sale. The Amazon Prime subscribers can expect to see new hand-woven clothing, stationery, grocery, feminine hygiene products, grocery, apparel, handmade fashion accessories, mobile covers, and home & kitchen products from these entrepreneurs.

In specific type of products, the Kala Haat startups will be offering pochampally ikat, patola silk, khadi jackets, women's stoles, blue pottery, and wooden puzzles during Prime Day. Additionally, Amazon Launchpad brands will launch 70 new products across 12 categories, including the likes of green tea in various flavours from Kapiva and Amazon Alexa compatible LED bulbs from Mansaa.

Further, other SMBs like Nutroactive, Mamaearth, and MuscleBlaze will products like Keto Dosa Mix, low carb sweetener, hair masks, and whey protein. Lastly, brands on Amazon Business will be offering discounts and other offers.

“Our longest ever Prime day gets even bigger this year with over 500 new launches by small and medium businesses exclusively for Prime members, a growth of 7X from last year!” said Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India, in a statement. “The two-day celebration this year will have some never seen before products from artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, emerging brands and start-ups. Prime Day helps SMBs reach millions of Prime members around the country, and provides an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to participate and grow.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Day, prime day, Amazon Prime Day sale, Amazon Prime Day 2019, Prime Day 2019
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Kills Nest App for Apple Watch, Wear OS Smartwatches
Honor Smartphones
Prime Day Sale to Feature Over 500 New Products From Indian Small, Medium Businesses
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
  3. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  4. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts Next Week: Deals Previewed
  5. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  6. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  7. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Adding a Shortcut for Quick Edits of Media in Chats
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  10. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.