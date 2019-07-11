Amazon has already announced that its upcoming Prime Day 2019 sale will feature over 1,000 new product launches. Now, the e-retail giant says that over 500 of these will be the products from small and medium businesses (SMBs), women entrepreneurs, weavers, and startups that are a part of various Amazon initiatives like Kala Haat, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad, and Amazon Business. Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale opens July 15 and will continue through July 16. As the name suggests, the sale will be available only for Prime subscribers.

The company says this will be the first year for Amazon Saheli and Kala Haat entrepreneurs in the Prime Day sale. The Amazon Prime subscribers can expect to see new hand-woven clothing, stationery, grocery, feminine hygiene products, grocery, apparel, handmade fashion accessories, mobile covers, and home & kitchen products from these entrepreneurs.

In specific type of products, the Kala Haat startups will be offering pochampally ikat, patola silk, khadi jackets, women's stoles, blue pottery, and wooden puzzles during Prime Day. Additionally, Amazon Launchpad brands will launch 70 new products across 12 categories, including the likes of green tea in various flavours from Kapiva and Amazon Alexa compatible LED bulbs from Mansaa.

Further, other SMBs like Nutroactive, Mamaearth, and MuscleBlaze will products like Keto Dosa Mix, low carb sweetener, hair masks, and whey protein. Lastly, brands on Amazon Business will be offering discounts and other offers.

“Our longest ever Prime day gets even bigger this year with over 500 new launches by small and medium businesses exclusively for Prime members, a growth of 7X from last year!” said Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services, Amazon India, in a statement. “The two-day celebration this year will have some never seen before products from artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, emerging brands and start-ups. Prime Day helps SMBs reach millions of Prime members around the country, and provides an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to participate and grow.”