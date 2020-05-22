Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Day Pushed to September as Company Returns to Normalcy: Report

Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, has previously occurred in July.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 May 2020 11:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Day Pushed to September as Company Returns to Normalcy: Report

Amazon Prime Day has previously occurred in July

Highlights
  • Amazon had earlier said that Prime Day could be delayed till August
  • Prime Day is Amazon's marketing event started in 2015
  • Amazon declined to comment to a request for comment

Amazon is scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping event for September and allowing unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The latter move will allow the company to lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products, indicating it is now in a position to process orders more quickly in its warehouses and create room for more inventory, the report said.

Amazon declined to comment to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

It was reported in April that the e-commerce giant is postponing the major summer shopping event until at least August.

Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, has previously occurred in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.

The decision to delay it means Amazon will have about 5 million extra devices it would have expected to sell sooner, items like its suite of voice-controlled Echo speakers that have been popular orders during the event. It also affects third-party merchants who have come to depend on Amazon's platform for revenue.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day, Coronavirus
Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Pushed to September as Company Returns to Normalcy: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  2. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Devotes Entire Townhall to 'Work From Home' Future
  6. Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch to Launch in India on June 3
  7. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  8. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased by Company
  10. Plea in Supreme Court Seeks to Ban Zoom App Over Privacy Concerns
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 10X Teased to Feature AMOLED Display, Offer 30x Zoom Support and 5G on Both SIM Cards
  2. Amazon Prime Day Pushed to September as Company Returns to Normalcy: Report
  3. Netflix Will Now Automatically Cancel Inactive Subscriptions
  4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Embraces Remote Work in Post-Pandemic Shift
  5. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 29 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs. 20 Talktime, 100MB High-Speed Data for 14 Days
  6. Oppo Enco M31 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting May 23 via Amazon India
  7. Realme Buds Air Neo May Be Priced at Rs. 2,999; Features Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Apple Questioned by Irish Regulator Over Siri Audio Recordings
  9. Tenet Trailer Reveals Time Inversion Plot for Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie
  10. KKR-Jio Deal: US PE Giant KKR to Invest Rs. 11,367 Crores in Jio Platforms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com