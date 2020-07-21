Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: Here’s What to Expect

Amazon India will reveal some key Prime Day 2020 offers starting July 23.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 July 2020 13:57 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Amazon India teases great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment during Prime Day 2020

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in July
  • You can expect deals on smartphones, laptops and other gadgets
  • Amazon Prime Day 2020 will bring an instant discount for HDFC customers

Amazon India has announced the Prime Day 2020 schedule through a microsite. This year's annual sale event by the US e-commerce giant will take place from August 6 to August 7. It will be the first time when Amazon will host its Prime Day sale in August - in place of a usual July schedule. The delay is supposedly due to the coronavirus pandemic that drastically impacted e-commerce business worldwide. Notably, this will be the fourth Prime Day sale in India and is touted to bring some of the great deals and new launches.

To give some context, Prime Day is an annual sale event that's exclusively aimed at Amazon's Prime subscribers across the world. The company usually reveals its key deals alongside announcing the event. However, this time, it has mentioned on the Prime Day 2020 microsite that some of the major offers will be revealed starting July 23.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals, offers

You can expect deals on various smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets during the Prime Day sale. There will also be a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC customers across various products. Furthermore, the two-day sale event will offer a list of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Alongside several product deals, Amazon brings new movie releases during its Prime Day sale event to entertain Prime subscribers through the Amazon Prime Video service. This year, you'll get titles including Birds of Prey, Shakuntala Devi, Gemini Man, and Bandish Bandits ahead of the sale event. Amazon will also offer celebrity curated music playlists on Prime Music.

Prime Day normally takes place simultaneously in India and the US markets. However, Amazon is this time yet to announce its schedule for the US customers. It may reveal the development sometime later today on its US site.

Amazon Prime membership, which is mandatory for the Prime Day sale, is available at Rs. 999 annually or Rs. 129 on the monthly basis. It offers free fast delivery as well as access to services including Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading — alongside early access to some deals and discounts.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Prime Day 2020, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day sale, Prime Day, Amazon India, Amazon
LG UltraGear 27GN950 Launched With 4K IPS Panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate, and 1ms Response Time

