Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy

Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy

The deal to broadcast matches exclusively on Prime would cost Amazon EUR 80-90 million, sources said.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy

Amazon is nearing exclusive rights to broadcast Champions League matches on Prime Video in Italy

Highlights
  • UEFA last month invited broadcasters to submit bids
  • SKY's bid was worth about 100-110 million euros per season
  • Final sale result of deal are expected to be announced by end of the week

Amazon is set to secure exclusive rights to screen top European Champions League matches in Italy for the 2021-2024 seasons, three sources close to matter said, in what would be its first foray into broadcasting sports events in the country.

UEFA last month invited broadcasters to submit bids for the rights to screen Europe's premier soccer competition in Italy, in one of the biggest broadcasting rights sales in the European soccer industry after the outbreak of the coronavirus this year.

Amazon is nearing exclusive rights to broadcast Wednesday's Champions League matches on its streaming platform Prime Video in Italy for some EUR 80 million (roughly Rs. 696 crores) -90 million (roughly Rs. 783 crores), the sources said, in a move seen as a way to boost its Prime subscription service. Italy's top pay-TV broadcaster SKY, owned by US Comcast's is nearing a deal to buy most of Champions League matches and Europa League matches, the sources said.

SKY's bid was worth about EUR 100 million (roughly Rs. 870 crores) -110 million (roughly Rs. 957 crores) per season, two sources said. Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset is close to winning non-exclusive rights for top Champions League matches to be played on Tuesdays for some EUR 45 million (roughly Rs. 391 crores) -50 million (roughly Rs. 435 crores), the sources added. Final sale results of the deal are expected to be announced by the end of this week, the sources said. One source said a separate tender to sell Europa League streaming rights might be held in January, as SKY was unable to buy those rights due to an Italian antitrust ruling preventing the pay-TV from securing exclusive contents for its video-streaming platform.

In 2017, SKY bought exclusive rights to broadcast Champions League and Europe soccer matches in Italy for an estimated EUR 270 million (roughly Rs. 2,350 crores) per season.

SKY and Amazon declined to comment. Mediaset said it was still waiting for the rights to be awarded.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video
iPhone 12 Pro Durability Test Video Suggests Ceramic Shield Gets Scratches Just Like Any Regular Glass
The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds

Related Stories

Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  3. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review
  7. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  8. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  9. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  10. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Amazon Under Antitrust Investigation in Germany: Report
  2. The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds
  3. Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Durability Test Video Suggests Ceramic Shield Gets Scratches Just Like Any Regular Glass
  5. Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More
  6. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update Brings October 2020 Security Patch, Game Space Features, More
  7. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800, 6800 XT Price and Release Date Announced
  8. Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface
  9. US Antitrust Regulator Loses Bid to Revive Qualcomm Case
  10. Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com