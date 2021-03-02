Technology News
Amazon Launches Website in Poland, to Offer Free Shipping on Orders Above EUR 83

Within the EU, Amazon has already dedicated sites in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 March 2021 18:11 IST
Amazon is planning to open a 10th warehouse in Swiebodzin later this year

Highlights
  • Amazon Poland offers over 100 million products
  • Amazon has dedicated sites in sevral EU nations
  • Amazon is planning a warehouse in Swiebodzin later this year

US e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday launched in Poland - one of the last major European countries without a dedicated Amazon site.

"From today, Polish customers can buy on Amazon.pl and choose from over 100 million products," the company said in a statement.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, said it would offer free shipping on orders worth more than EUR 83 (roughly Rs 7,300) .

Within the EU, Amazon has already dedicated sites in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

Its German website had previously hosted a Polish-language section and the company employs around 18,000 people in nine warehouses in Poland and through the IT company Amazon Web Services.

Amazon is planning to open a 10th warehouse in Swiebodzin later this year with the creation of over 1,000 jobs.

Poland's e-commerce market is booming and homegrown retailer Allegro, which made the largest stock market entry in Europe in 2020, is currently the country's largest online marketplace.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Poland, Amazon Polish
Sony PCM-A10 Voice Recorder With Three-Way Adjustable Microphone, 16GB Storage Launched in India
Oppo Reno 5Z Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Tipped to Come With Android 11, 5G Support

