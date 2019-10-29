Technology News
loading

Amazon Could Challenge Loss of $10 Billion Pentagon Cloud Deal as Early as Next Week

Amazon's challenge to the US Defense Department's award announced Friday is widely expected.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 16:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Could Challenge Loss of $10 Billion Pentagon Cloud Deal as Early as Next Week
Highlights
  • Amazon has been considering options for protesting the award
  • Trump has repeatedly taken swipes at Amazon
  • Amazon has not responded to requests for comment on its next steps

If Amazon.com decides to fight the Pentagon's decision to award a highly contested $10 billion (£7.78 billion) cloud computing contract to Microsoft, it could act as early as next week.

A challenge to the Defense Department's award announced Friday is widely expected by legal experts, analysts and consultants, especially after President Donald Trump publicly derided Amazon's bid for the high-stakes contract.

In July, Trump said the administration was reviewing Amazon's bid after complaints from other companies. Before then, Amazon was widely considered to be a front-runner. Trump has repeatedly taken swipes at Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post.

For over a year, the acrimonious contract-award process for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, set off a showdown among Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle and IBM and involved conflict of interest allegations, legal challenges and intense lobbying.

In a statement, Amazon Web Services said it was "surprised about this conclusion." A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the company is considering options for protesting the award. The company did not respond to requests for comment on its next steps.

Reuters spoke to several legal experts who said the company primarily has two options. It could go to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) - a legislative branch of the government that offers auditing services, which could offer an immediate stay. Amazon could also go to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which could allow it to strengthen its case through discovery.

Amazon has three calendar days to request a debriefing: a process in which the government explains to Amazon why it was unsuccessful and shares details on the evaluation process, said Michael Hordell, an attorney who works with Barnes and Thornburg LLP.

The debriefing could also get extended by a few days if the Defense Department allows additional questions after offering an explanation - a move the agency has allowed in the past, several attorneys said.

After the Pentagon has answered Amazon's questions, the company has five calendar days to file a "protest" with the GAO, Hordell said.

If the company is not happy with the GAO's decision, Amazon could also go to the United States Court of Federal Claims, the attorneys said. It could even skip going to the GAO altogether, they said.

Another option for Amazon is to file a protest with the Department of Defense, but all attorneys Reuters spoke to said that is highly unlikely.

An Automatic Stay
If Amazon goes to the GAO, it can get an "automatic stay of performance," said Franklin Turner, an attorney with McCarter & English LLP.

That gives the GAO 100 days to make a decision, Turner said.

If the company goes to the court, it does not get an automatic stay and has to file a preliminary injunction: an order that may be granted before or during trial, with the goal of preserving the status quo before final judgment.

The court, on the other hand, allows for "discovery": a process which allows an aggrieved party to obtain evidence by requesting additional documents and depositions.

The direction of the company's legal fight could further be decided by a set of documents and evidence that the Defense Department will need to offer the company after Amazon files its protest.

If Amazon does not receive all the documents and evidence it wants, the company could either file a supplemental protest at the GAO or could go to court, the attorneys said.

Amazon is likely to fight the decision if only to show it is serious about its government contracting business, some of the attorneys and analysts said.

Down the road, the company is likely to focus on winning cloud contracts from the Central Intelligence Agency, which is looking to ramp up its reliance on the cloud, with plans to solicit tens of billions of dollars of work from tech companies next year.

Amazon already has a $600 million contract with the CIA.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Airtel Postpones Second-Quarter Results as Sector Stares at Massive Payouts
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Could Challenge Loss of $10 Billion Pentagon Cloud Deal as Early as Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  6. See Review: Is Apple TV+’s Game of Thrones Wannabe Worth Watching?
  7. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  8. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Launched in India Starting at Rs. 20,500; GeForce GTX 1650 Super Coming November 22
  2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Products as Regulators Kick In
  3. China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE
  4. Facebook, Google, Twitter Urged to Do More to Combat Fake News in EU
  5. YouTube Music for Android Gets Dedicated Widget, iOS Update Brings Siri Support, PWA for Desktops Debuts Too
  6. Google Messages Expands RCS-Based Chat Experience: Here's How to Get It on Your Android Device
  7. Google Search to Stop Supporting Flash Content Soon
  8. Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 With Voice Control Put Up for Crowdfunding by Xiaomi India
  9. Adani Group Partners Digital Realty to Build Data Centres in India
  10. US Kids' Appetite for Online Video Doubled in 4 Years: Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.