Amazon has expanded the payment methods on its global marketplace by adding Amazon PayCode. The new method comes in partnership with Western Union and lets customers pay for their Amazon orders in person, with cash at a Western Union agent location. After receiving the payment through Amazon PayCode, the online marketplace ships the order to the address specified during checkout. Notably, the new is limited to participating Western Union agent locations. It, however, comes as a local-currency payments method to ease shopping for international customers.

As announced late last month, Amazon PayCode is a joint creation of Amazon and Western Union. It comes as an advanced payment option that is designed to let international customers purchase their favourite products from Amazon.com and pay in person, in their local currency, through an eligible Western Union agent available in their locality. By this move, Amazon will ultimately expand its reach to global customers and provide them with access to a large number of products that are yet to be available locally in their markets. We were able to spot Amazon PayCode as a payment method for certain products listed on Amazon.com from India.

A large number of products listed on Amazon.com already show Amazon PayCode as a payment option. If you're picking any of those products, you can select Amazon PayCode as the payment option during checkout. The online marketplace will ask you to provide some additional information that will be used to process your payment at a Western Union agent location. It is worth noting here that the price at the time of checkout will be updated to reflect the price in your local currency. Also, upon completion of the order, you'll be provided with a code and instructions to make the payment at a participating Western Union agent location.

The Western Union agent in your location will ask for your code and then require your photo ID to enable the payment of your Amazon order. The photo ID must match the information you provided during the checkout on Amazon.com. Once the payment is obtained from the agent, a payment confirmation email from Amazon will be sent to your email address registered on Amazon.com, followed by a shipment notification when your order is shipped.

Customers have been provided with a 48-hour window to pay for their orders through Amazon PayCode. If the payment hasn't been made within the given window, the order will stand to cancel.

Importantly, as specified in an FAQ page, products must be "export eligible", and you must be shopping from a "supported country" to pay using Amazon PayCode. The new payment method will also not be shown if the order value exceeds the maximum value allowed for use.

In case of returns, you can simply request a return by visiting the My Orders section on Amazon.com. A refund code will be issued to you once the returned item is received, and then you can visit a Western Union agent location, show the code along with your photo ID to collect your refund. The online marketplace will also automatically transfer your refund to your Amazon Gift Card balance if it's not collected within six months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.