Amazon Pay to Sell Google Play Recharge Codes, Currently Live for Select Users

Only a few users are able to see the new Google Play recharge option in the Amazon Pay section right now.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 September 2020 18:44 IST
Amazon Pay to Sell Google Play Recharge Codes, Currently Live for Select Users

Amazon is currently testing this feature on the desktop website

Highlights
  • These codes allow you to buy content from Google Play store
  • The new option is not showing up on the app as of yet
  • The option to buy recharge codes is available on Freecharge, Paytm

Amazon is looking to enable the option to buy Google Play recharge codes through Amazon Pay. This new option is showing up for a few users on the desktop site; however, it isn't live for everyone right now. Amazon may be testing the new option with a small set of users before it rolls it out broadly for all. This ability to buy Google Play recharge codes has been available on sites like Freecharge, Paytm, and MobiKwik for a while now.

Few Amazon users in India are now seeing the Google Play Recharge option in the Amazon Pay section. This new option shows up on the website only, and isn't live on the app yet. Few staffers at Gadgets 360 are able to see this new button as well. This new option sits in the ‘Recharges, Bill Payments' category, right next to the municipal tax button. It works in the same manner as it does on all the other sites, meaning users will have to punch in their Google account associated mobile number, enter the amount required for purchase, and make the payment. These users will then receive a Google Play recharge code via SMS and email.

Buyers can then use these Google Play recharge codes to purchase digital content from Google Play store. This includes paid apps, movies, games, music, e-books, and more. If you are one of the chosen few, head over to Amazon to check out the option. For those of you, who don't have access yet will be redirected to the home page. We have reached out to Amazon to get a clarity around when the Google Play recharge codes will be offered to all users. We will update the report once we hear back.

With the addition of Google Play recharge option, Amazon Pay looks to expand its payments portfolio. It already offers users the option to do mobile recharge, pay electricity bills, recharge DTH account, pay credit card bills, book a gas cylinder or pay for the piped gas bill, and pay their insurance premium amount. Amazon Pay also allows users to pay their water bills, municipal tax, broadband, and landline bills. There is no clarity on when the Google Play recharge option will be rolled out for all Amazon Pay users.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Pay, Google Play recharge code, Google Play store
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
