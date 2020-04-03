Technology News
Amazon Pantry Service Resumes Operations in Select Cities, Other Essential Orders Also Being Shipped

“We are prioritising deliveries of existing orders. Delivery of new orders could take 7 to 10 days,” Amazon said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 April 2020 14:15 IST
Amazon is still not delivering even the essential grocery items to many parts of India

Highlights
  • Amazon Pantry is available in select pincodes of three cities
  • Existing orders are prioritised by the company
  • Amazon and Flipkart suspended operations due to lockdown last month

Days after halting its operations due to the coronavirus lockdown in India, Amazon is now getting back on track and has started accepting orders for grocery essentials through its Amazon Pantry service. The e-commerce giant is initially serving customers in select pincodes of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Earlier this week, Amazon also resumed deliveries of existing essential product orders through its regular site in select pincodes of cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi among others. That update was limited to the existing orders made using prepaid payment methods.

“We are prioritising deliveries of existing orders. Delivery of new orders could take 7 to 10 days,” Amazon wrote on a dedicated webpage meant for providing updates related to its delivery operations during the coronavirus lockdown.

The move related to the Amazon Pantry service comes more than a week after e-commerce companies including Amazon and Flipkart suspended their services in India due to the lockdown ordered by the government on March 24.

On Thursday, Amazon resumed delivery of existing essential product orders purchased using prepaid payment methods in select pincodes of multiple cities. These are namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Panjim, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. However, the company did mention on its updates page that the deliveries even for the eligible orders might get delayed “due to the lockdown and restrictions in movement”.

Amazon resumed its deliveries for certain orders after the initial suspension on March 28. But the initial update was limited to some pincodes of few cities such as Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

Similar to Amazon, Flipkart has also started deliveries of essential products at some locations. Both the companies are, however, yet to resume their regular operations.

Further reading: Amazon Pantry, Amazon India, Amazon, ecommerce, lockdown, coronavirus, Covid 19
