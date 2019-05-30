Technology News

Amazon Pantry Grocery Box Service Expands to 110 Indian Cities

Amazon Pantry service was originally introduced in India back in 2016.

Amazon Pantry offers 5,000 everyday essentials, including groceries and household products

Highlights
  • Amazon Pantry orders are delivered in a single package
  • The Pantry orders are shipped with 1-day shipping
  • Amazon Pantry debuted in the US in 2014

Amazon Pantry grocery box service is now available in 110 cities in India, the company announced on Thursday. The service can be used by the Amazon customers in cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Indore, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panjim, Ranchi, and Vijayawada. Amazon has been gradually expanding the Amazon Pantry support to different Indian cities over the last few months. Amazon Pantry offers 5,000 everyday essentials, including groceries, household products, packaged food, pet products, personal care, and baby care products.

The Amazon Pantry orders are delivered in a single package and include 1-day shipping. The customers can access the Pantry catalogue on Amazon website or apps. It can be found by searching for Amazon Pantry or in Beauty, Health, Grocery section. Amazon isn't the only e-retailer to offer grocery shopping in India. Flipkart also offers a similar service under Supermart branding in select cities. Apart from Flipkart and Amazon, hyperlocal apps such as Grofers, Big Basket, and Amazon Now provide grocery, fruits, vegetables, and more.

In its press statement announcing the expansion, Amazon said Pantry users in select cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune can also choose from convenient time slots to schedule their order deliveries.

Originally introduced in India back in September 2016, Amazon Pantry was initially limited to just Hyderabad. The e-retailer later expanded to Bengaluru and ever since then Amazon has been silently adding more and more cities and towns. To recall, the service originally debuted in the United States back in April 2014.

“Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it offers unbeatable savings and convenience of door step delivery, month after month,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Director - Category Management, Amazon India, in a statement. “We have now added more than 70 cities & towns in the last few months to take the total number of cities covered by Amazon Pantry to 110. Customers even in smaller cities like Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra, Kaithal in Haryana and Belgaum in Karnataka can now enjoy the benefits of Amazon Pantry.”

