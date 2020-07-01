Technology News
Amazon Pantry Now Available in Over 300 Cities, Prime Now App Shuttered in India

With the expansion of Amazon Pantry, customers can avail groceries and essential items in cities including Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhopal, Jammu, Kozhikode, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, and Varanasi, among others.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 July 2020 18:27 IST
Amazon Pantry offers grocery and household supplies of over 200 brands

Highlights
  • Amazon Pantry was up until now available in 110 cities
  • The US e-commerce giant offers over 3,000 products through Pantry service
  • Amazon Prime Now app is no longer of use in India

Amazon Pantry has been expanded to over 300 cities across India. The service that is aimed to help customers order grocery and everyday essentials was initially launched in Hyderabad back in September 2016, and it reached 110 cities in May last year. In addition to the Amazon Pantry expansion, Amazon has also shut down the Prime Now app that was originally launched as Amazon Now back in 2016 and rebranded as Prime Now in May 2018. The US e-commerce giant has integrated the two-hour delivery experience that was the USP of its Prime Now within the official Amazon app and available under the Amazon Fresh branding.

With the expansion of Amazon Pantry, customers can avail groceries and essential items in cities including Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi, among others. It is now available in more than 10,000 pin condes.

Amazon claims that it is offering a selection of 3,000 products from over 200 brands through the service that debuted in the country in 2016. The company brought the service to hundreds of towns including Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Fatehabad in Haryana, and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in the last few months.

Orders made through the Pantry service are delivered in one or two days, Amazon said in a statement. Customers in select cities, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, can also choose from convenient time slots to schedule their Pantry deliveries.

Aside from the Pantry expansion, Amazon has finally shutdown the Prime Now app and integrated its two-hour delivery experience within the native Amazon app available for both Android and iOS users. The shutdown, which Gadgets 360 reported in April, is aimed to bring Amazon Fresh to the limelight.

The Prime Now app is still available for download through Apple App Store and Google Play. But nonetheless, it is of no use now as you'll be welcomed with a splash screen that has a link to the Amazon app and details the features of the Amazon Fresh service.

Prime Now app now gives a link to the regular Amazon app

 

Initially, Amazon Fresh was available in select pin codes of Bengaluru, though it has been expanded to six cities now. The service offers delivery of fruits, vegetables, and other daily essentials in as early as two hours.

You can access Amazon Fresh directly from the Amazon app or via the Amazon.in website. It lets you make orders up to six days in advance and supports a range of payment options including UPI. Furthermore, there are Prime Now stores on Amazon Fresh to fulfil your orders directly from your nearby facility.

Amazon has also added Big Bazaar and More as the two options to get doorstep delivery of your grocery orders. However, both hypermarket stores are limited to select pin codes at the present stage.

