Technology News
loading

Amazon Optimistic on Stable E-Commerce Policy From India

The commerce ministry is currently in the process of finalising the national e-commerce policy.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Optimistic on Stable E-Commerce Policy From India

Amazon is hopeful that the Indian government would release a "stable predictable" e-commerce policy that would allow the retail behemoth keep investing and creating jobs in the country.

The commerce ministry is currently in the process of finalising the national e-commerce policy and multinational firms have raised concerns over certain provisions of the draft policy.

"Our engagement with the Indian government makes us optimistic about partnering and collaborating to seek a stable predicable policy that allow us to continue investing in our technology and infrastructure," Brian Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Amazon, said late Thursday.

The draft policy proposes to set up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad -- which is a cause for concern among major players in the market.

The new Indian norms on foreign direct investment (FDI), which came into effect on February 1, prohibit e-tailers from selling products of companies in which they have stakes, despite both Amazon and Walmart seeking a six-month delay in their implementation.

As per the new norms, online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon have been barred from selling products of companies where they hold stakes and the government has also banned exclusive marketing arrangements that could influence product prices.

These changes have a direct impact on, for instance, the US giant Walmart, which recently acquired a 77 per cent majority stake in the Indian e-retail major Flipkart.

Amazon has been forced to remove an array of products from its India website in order to comply with the new regulations.

Keeping this in mind, during an earning call with analysts after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter (Q2) 2019, Olsavsky said that a favourable e-commerce policy in India would "help us to create jobs and scale local businesses".

Under its global selling programme, Amazon expects e-commerce exports from India to reach $5 billion (roughly Rs. 35,000 crores) by 2023.

"In India, we continue to see growth in programmes for both sellers -- for our sellers and delivery partners. In the last 18 months, we've doubled the number of paid Prime member, which we're very excited about.

"We've invested a lot in our global selling programme, which helps Indian sellers not only reach customers in India, but also in other geographies around the world," Olsavsky noted as Amazon posted $63.4 billion in revenue with $2.6 billion in net income for the second quarter (Q2).

The Amazon executive said the company started "Amazon Flex" in India which helps its local partners to deliver packages, gives them jobs, grows the company's delivery capacity for sellers and increases the speed of delivery.

"So it's a win-win. We've also introduced package-free shipment programme in nine cities. This is going to be a big part of our shipment zero programme, a vision to make all Amazon shipment net carbon zero," emphasised Olsavsky.

Amazon is looking at a good quarter during the Diwali holidays.

"The events we have for Diwali were all in Q4 last year, some of them are in Q3 this year based on the timing of the holiday. So, that's factored into our revenue growth rate for the quarter," Olsavsky said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, India
Zomato Launches 'Infinity Dining' for Gold Members to Offer Unlimited Servings
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Optimistic on Stable E-Commerce Policy From India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Fossil Sport Smartwatch Review
  4. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Surface, Tipped to Run Android Q Out-of-the-Box
  5. Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, 3 More Phones to Go on Flash Sale This Sunday
  6. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  7. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  9. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
  10. Apple May Finally Fix the Most Annoying Thing About MacBook Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII With Real-Time Tracking, 90fps Burst Shooting, Microphone Jack Launched
  2. Black Shark 2 Pro Live Image Leaked, AnTuTu Listing Tips Key Specifications
  3. Flipkart Super Flash Sale Sunday Will Offer Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Realme X, Realme 3i
  4. Amazon Optimistic on Stable E-Commerce Policy From India
  5. Zomato Launches 'Infinity Dining' for Gold Members to Offer Unlimited Servings
  6. Apple to Gradually Replace MacBook's Butterfly Keyboard Starting This Year: Kuo
  7. Huawei Flags First Hongmeng OS Devices - 'Smart Screens'
  8. Samsung Catching Up With Xiaomi in Indian Smartphone Market: Strategy Analytics
  9. Twitter Sees Rise in Daily Users Viewing Ads, Beats Expectations on Revenue
  10. Huawei Nova 5i Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Kirin 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.