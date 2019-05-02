Technology News

Amazon Opens Its Platform to Local Retail Market in Israel

Amazon's local delivery programme lets firms to use their current Amazon.com seller account to fulfil orders.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 16:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Opens Its Platform to Local Retail Market in Israel

E-commerce giant Amazon has reached out to Israeli retailers to enable them to sell directly to customers in Israel using its online platform.

Amazon sent a letter to a select number of Israeli retailers inviting them to join its local delivery programme that allows firms to use their current Amazon.com seller account to fulfil orders directly to customers in Israel, using local inventory.

"This new service is a positive addition to the current Amazon shopping experience for Israeli customers, providing them with quicker and cheaper delivery, while also offering a great opportunity for local, Israeli businesses to grow their businesses on Amazon," said a source close to Amazon on Wednesday.

News of Amazon's planned expansion into Israel jolted shares of large local retailers and shopping malls.

Azrieli Group, which owns 13 shopping malls in Israel, was down 1 percent in Tel Aviv on Wednesday after shedding 3.4 percent on Tuesday. Retailer Fox was 1.5 percent lower after a nearly 10 percent drop on Tuesday.

There has been widespread speculation in Israel's media that Amazon plans to expand further into the country by opening a local fulfilment centre since many Israelis already order from Amazon's sites in the United States, Britain and Germany.

With the cost of living high, sites such as Amazon have become increasingly popular in Israel since orders below $75 are exempt from taxes, while orders up to $500 are free from customs taxes.

Newspapers have also reported that Amazon began developing a local website in Hebrew and was looking for translators and editors who specialise in Hebrew to English translation.

The company, in the letter seen by Reuters, said that customers outside of the United States will be able to purchase products from Israeli vendors when they enable local delivery.

Ilanit Scherf, head of research at the Psagot brokerage, said small businesses should benefit since Amazon's platform puts them on the map, gives them a broader marketing base and an ability to reach customers they couldn't in the past due to high costs of mall rentals.

She estimated that Amazon "views Israel as an important target, given local growth, the developed consumption here and the business development capability that the global company can do in this part of the world through local developments."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Israel
Fitbit Reports It Sold 2.9 Million Wearable Devices in Q1 2019
NASA Says Aluminium Fraud Caused $700-Million Satellite Failure
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Opens Its Platform to Local Retail Market in Israel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  10. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.