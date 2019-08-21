Technology News
loading

Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad

The new Amazon Hyderabad campus will house over 15,000 employees.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 18:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amazon India News

Global e-commerce giant Amazon opened its largest and first Amazon-owned campus outside the US, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 9.5-acre campus, located in Nanakramguda, will house over 15,000 employees. Amazon has 62,000 employees in India. With 1.8 million square feet office space built over 3 million square feet area, it's Amazon's single largest building in the world in terms of area.

It was inaugurated by Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Amazon Vice-President Global Real Estate and Facilities Director John Schoettler and Amazon-India Senior Vice-President and Country Manager Amit Agarwal.

"Over the last 15 years we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS APAC region in Mumbai, 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states as well as hundreds of delivery and sorting centres, creating nearly 200,000 jobs," said Agarwal.

The facility will have the largest employee base outside the US.

Schoettler said the campus was built in three years. It has interfaith prayer rooms, mother's room, quiet rooms, showers, helipad and an all-day open cafeteria. It's designed to facilitate inclusion and diversity, he added.

Amazon has its largest India fulfilment centre in Hyderabad. Spread over 400,000 sq ft, it's located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The company plans to expand it to 580,000 sq ft by next year.

Amazon now has 4 million square feet office space at eight centres in Hyderabad, excluding the fulfilment centre.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Hyderabad
Elon Musk Proposes Using Solar Reflectors Instead of Nukes to Warm Up Mars
Xiaomi India Says It Doesn’t Expect Economic Slowdown to Impact Smartphones
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
  3. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  5. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
  6. Amazon's Two-Day Sale Brings Deals on Tech Products in India
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  9. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 to Be Bundled With Fast Charging USB Type-C Charger: Report
  2. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker With 150-Foot Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi India Says It Doesn’t Expect Economic Slowdown to Impact Smartphones
  4. Amazon Opens Its Largest Campus in the World in Hyderabad
  5. Elon Musk Proposes Using Solar Reflectors Instead of Nukes to Warm Up Mars
  6. Intel 10th Gen 14nm 'Comet Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs Announced, Will Coexist With 10nm 'Ice Lake'
  7. Texas Local Governments Hit by Ransomware Attack
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, May Launch Soon
  9. Denuvo Mobile Game Protection Unveiled, an Anti-Piracy Solution to Prevent Cheating and Cracking
  10. YouTube Messages Feature Being Retired in September for Android, iOS, and the Web
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.