Technology News
loading

Amazon One Biometric Payments Unveiled, Lets You Pay by Hand-Waving

Amazon said it would be installing the system at its Amazon Go retail locations.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 30 September 2020 12:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon One Biometric Payments Unveiled, Lets You Pay by Hand-Waving

Photo Credit: aboutamazon.com

Amazon said the biometric data would be "protected by multiple security controls"

Highlights
  • Palm image proffered for use is never stored on the Amazon One device
  • Data is encrypted in a secured sector of the cloud custom built by Amazon
  • Customers can delete Amazon One-related data permanently at any time

Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a new biometric payment system using palm recognition, to be made available to rival retailers and also promoted as a replacement for badge entry at stadiums or workplaces.

The system called Amazon One was touted as "a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, entering a location like a stadium, or badging into work more effortless."

The US technology giant said it would be installing the system at its Amazon Go retail locations, starting with two stores in its hometown of Seattle, Washington.

Amazon vice president Dilip Kumar said the system was developed as "a quick, reliable, and secure way for people to identify themselves or authorise a transaction while moving seamlessly through their day."

Amazon One uses each individual's "unique palm signature," an alternative to other biometric identifiers such as fingerprint, iris or facial recognition.

"No two palms are alike, so we analyse all these aspects with our vision technology and select the most distinct identifiers on your palm to create your palm signature," Kumar said in a blog post.

In Amazon Go stores, the palm-waving system will be added to the store's entry gate as an option for shoppers.

"In most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system," Kumar added.

The company said it was "in active discussions with several potential customers," which could include other retailers, but offered no details.

Biometric blues

The announcement comes amid rapid growth in the use of biometric payments ranging from fingerprint verification on smartphones to more sophisticated systems using facial recognition.

China's Alipay, the financial arm of ecommerce giant Alibaba, has been using a "Smile-to-Pay" system, with a machine roughly the size of an iPad, for retailers.

The shift has also raised privacy concerns about how biometric data will be safeguarded and protected from hackers.

Amazon said the biometric data would be "protected by multiple security controls and palm images are never stored on the Amazon One device" but send to a "highly secure area we custom-built in the cloud."

Doug Stephens of the consulting firm Retail Prophet, said Amazon would need to protect the data to gain user trust in the system to make it mainstream.

"Biometrics as a form of ID/payment etc. has always made ultimate sense," Stephens said on Twitter. "The question is, will Amazon mainstream our comfort with them or violate our trust?"

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon One, Amazon Go, Amazon, biometrics, facial recognition
PS5 Games to Be Priced Up to Rs. 4,999 on PlayStation Store

Related Stories

Amazon One Biometric Payments Unveiled, Lets You Pay by Hand-Waving
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
  2. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  3. OnePlus Nord Series Getting a New Phone Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 Getting Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
  5. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today: How to Watch
  6. Oppo Reno 4F With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 With Secondary Display Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  9. Google Chromecast With Google TV Software Sees Big Changes
  10. Poco C3 Price in India Allegedly Tipped via Leaked Retail Box Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon One Biometric Payments Unveiled, Lets You Pay by Hand-Waving
  2. PS5 Games to Be Priced Up to Rs. 4,999 on PlayStation Store
  3. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate, Tipped to Have Quantum Dot Display
  4. Google Meet Free Users Can Have 24-Hour Long Video Calls Till March 31
  5. Google Chromecast With Google TV Available to Buy in the US Before Official Launch, Features and New Interface Revealed
  6. Realme 125W Fast Charger Teased by Madhav Sheth, Launching Soon
  7. Twitter Says Dataminr Monitoring Service Does Not Violate Surveillance Ban
  8. Vivo V20 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, to Be Offered via Flipkart
  9. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  10. The Lion King 2 Official With Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com