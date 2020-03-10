Technology News
loading

Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores

The US technology giant launched a new website to promote the offering that enables shoppers to enter a store, grab what they want, and just go.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 March 2020 11:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores

Amazon says installation can be done in "as little as a few weeks"

Highlights
  • Just Walk Out uses a combination of technologies to end checkout lines
  • Amazon now offers retailers the ability to leverage the tech in stores
  • It will bring fast and convenient checkout experiences to more shoppers

Amazon on Monday began offering its "just walk out" technology to other retailers in a move aimed at boosting the use of the cashierless store system.

The US technology giant launched a new website to promote the offering, saying the installation can be done in "as little as a few weeks."

Amazon said it would work with existing retailers or new stores as part of a construction or remodeling plan.

"Just Walk Out technology enables shoppers to simply enter a store, grab what they want, and just go," the website said.

"Born from years of experience at Amazon Go, Just Walk Out uses a combination of technologies to eliminate checkout lines. We now offer retailers the ability to leverage this technology in their stores to help bring fast and convenient checkout experiences to more shoppers."

The move comes weeks after Amazon launched its first full-size grocery store in Seattle using the cashierless model.

Amazon has already opened more than 20 smaller Amazon Go stores using the same system, including in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The stores allow pre-registered customers to skip the cashier and allow their credit cards to be billed for their purchases, with the technology detecting what they take and return to the shelves.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Just Walk Out
'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness
Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results

Related Stories

Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  2. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  3. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  4. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
  5. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  6. Realme Band Set to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  7. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  8. ACT Fibernet Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speeds, Unlimited Data Until March 31
  9. John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode
  10. Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results
#Latest Stories
  1. Top US Envoy Presses Canada Over Huawei Role in 5G Network: Officials
  2. Google Restricts Visitors to its Offices, Conducts Online Job Interviews to Curb Coronavirus Risk
  3. Google's Holi Surprise Lets You Splash Colour All Over Search Results
  4. Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores
  5. Twitter Strikes Deal With Investors, Ending Bid to Oust CEO Jack Dorsey
  6. 'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness
  7. Poco X2 Sale Today Via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Final Black Widow Trailer Finds Scarlett Johansson Back ‘Where It All Started’
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Free-to-Play Warzone Battle Royale Mode Leaked
  10. Organic Molecules Hint at Presence of Ancient Life on Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.