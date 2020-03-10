Amazon Offers Cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology to Retail Stores

Amazon on Monday began offering its "just walk out" technology to other retailers in a move aimed at boosting the use of the cashierless store system.

The US technology giant launched a new website to promote the offering, saying the installation can be done in "as little as a few weeks."

Amazon said it would work with existing retailers or new stores as part of a construction or remodeling plan.

"Just Walk Out technology enables shoppers to simply enter a store, grab what they want, and just go," the website said.

"Born from years of experience at Amazon Go, Just Walk Out uses a combination of technologies to eliminate checkout lines. We now offer retailers the ability to leverage this technology in their stores to help bring fast and convenient checkout experiences to more shoppers."

The move comes weeks after Amazon launched its first full-size grocery store in Seattle using the cashierless model.

Amazon has already opened more than 20 smaller Amazon Go stores using the same system, including in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The stores allow pre-registered customers to skip the cashier and allow their credit cards to be billed for their purchases, with the technology detecting what they take and return to the shelves.