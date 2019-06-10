Technology News

Amazon Most Trusted Among Internet Brands in India: TRA Research

Among the 32 Internet brands surveyed, Hike ranked fourth, beating WhatsApp, which ranked 10th.

By | Updated: 10 June 2019 11:55 IST
Highlights
  • Google and Facebook follow Amazon to take the top positions
  • WhatsApp ranked 10th, while Hike surprisingly took the fourth spot
  • Oyo Rooms was in the fifth position on the 'Brand Trust Report 2019' list

E-commerce major Amazon is the most trusted among the Internet brands in India, followed by Google and Facebook, according to a recent report by TRA Research.

Among the 32 Internet brands surveyed, Indian messaging app Hike ranked fourth, beating Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which ranked 10th, said brand intelligence and data insights company's "Brand Trust Report 2019".

Indian accommodation service provider and online hotel room aggregator Oyo Rooms was at the fifth position. The Indian online taxi aggregator Ola ranked sixth, way ahead of US-based Uber, which ranked 14th.

Online payment service provider Paytm ranked 19th, one place above its global peer PayPal.

Commenting on the report, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said: "Many Indian Internet start-ups are leaders in their categories, which is no mean feat. The brands that focus on creating trust along with profits and growth are the ones that will survive in this business."

The other players in the top 10 were Flipkart, LinkedIn and Snapdeal, in the seventh, eighth and ninth ranks, respectively.

