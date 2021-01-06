Technology News
Amazon Seeks to Withdraw Suit Against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Over Agitation for Use of Marathi

Amazon has now included Marathi among preferred languages on its app and website.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 January 2021 10:18 IST
Amazon Seeks to Withdraw Suit Against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Over Agitation for Use of Marathi

MNS threatened an agitation against Amazon for not providing the option of Marathi for using its app

Highlights
  • Last month, alleged MNS workers had vandalised Amazon's warehouses
  • The court will decide on January 12 whether to accept the application
  • The issue no longer exists, the advocate of MNS said

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday moved a civil court here seeking to withdraw its suit against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its chief Raj Thackeray over the party's agitation for the use of Marathi.

Advocate Vijay Thakur, appearing for MNS leader Akhil Chitre, said the court will decide on January 12 whether to accept the application. Amazon has now included Marathi among preferred languages on its app and website so the issue no longer exists, advocate Thakur said.

Amazon's lawyers did not respond to phone calls or messages.

After the MNS threatened an agitation against Amazon for not providing the option of Marathi for using its app and website and also not using the language on its posters, the company had moved the court.

Among other reliefs, it had sought an order restraining MNS workers from entering its warehouses or
offices and threatening or assaulting its employees.

Last month, alleged MNS workers had vandalised Amazon's warehouses at Marol in Mumbai's Andheri suburb and in Pune city.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon
