Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More

Amazon says there will be over 200 deals on appliances during the Mega Salary Days.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 December 2020 19:13 IST
Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More

Amazon Mega Salary Days sale will end on January 3 next year

Highlights
  • Amazon Mega Salary Days will have deals from Samsung, LG, and more
  • The sale will start on January 1 and go on till January 3, 2021
  • Headphones will be available at up to 50 percent off

Amazon India has announced ‘Mega Salary Days' which will begin on January 1 and go on till January 3, 2021. Amazon will offer deals and offers on refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, TVs, furniture, sports products, home appliances, toys, and more. Products from brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirpool, Godrej, Sony, JBL, and more, will be available on discounted prices and limited offers. Furthermore, customers using Bank of Baroda credit cards and credit card EMIs will get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,250 and up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions.

Announcing the ‘Mega Salary Days' in a statement, Amazon said that there will be over 200 deals on appliances during the sale, which will start from Friday, January 1, 2021, and go on till Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Here are some of deals and offers during Amazon's Mega Salary Days.

Laptops, Tablets, Headphones & more

During Amazon's Mega Salary Days, headphones will be available at up to 50 percent off from brands like Boat, Sony, and JBL. Premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, and Harman Kardon will be available with up to 9 months no cost EMI deals. Sound bars from Boat, JBL, Xiaomi will be available with up to 30 percent off.

Amazon will be offering up to Rs. 30,000 off on laptops and desktops. DSLRs, mirrorless and point shoot cameras will be available starting at Rs. 27,990 with no-cost EMI options. Smartwatches and fitness trackers will be offered at up to 40 percent off prices.

Deals on large appliances

Amazon's Mega Salary Days will offer up to 40 percent off on large appliances, up to 35 percent off on best-selling washing machines, up to 35 percent off on air conditioners, up to 40 percent off on microwaves, and up to 40 percent off on chimneys. Refrigerators will be available starting Rs. 6,490 during the sale, as per Amazon.

Deals on TVs

Amazon will be offering up to 30 percent off on TVs. 32-inch smart TVs will be available up to 25 percent off, Android TVs and premium TVS up to 30 percent off.

Deals on home improvement and essentials

Amazon's Mega Salary Days will have kitchen essential offers from brands such as Eureka Forbes, Prestige, and Borosil. Kitchen essentials such as cookware, casseroles, and flasks will be offered at up to 60 percent off. Comforters, blankets, and rugs will start at Rs. 249 during the sale.

Mixer grinders from Philips will be available starting Rs. 1,897, immersion rods and geysers from Havells' starting Rs. 499, Water purifiers from Eureka Forbes from Rs. 1,429, and room heaters from Bajaj starting at Rs. 829.

Amazon will also offer up to 25 percent off on tissues and rolls, up to 30 percent off on disinfectants and cleaners, and up to 50 percent off on safety products.

Deals on furniture

There will be deals on brands such as Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell, Amazon will offer up to 50 percent off on furniture with no cost EMI options and scheduled delivery, and up to 50 percent off on work from home furniture, bedroom, and living room furniture. Amazon will also offer 30 percent off on outdoor furniture. Dining sets will be available starting Rs. 12,000.

Deals on Sports equipment

Amazon will offer up to 50 percent off on fitness equipment during the sale. There will be up to 40 percent off on cycles, 35 percent off on fitness trackers, and up to 50 percent off on yoga mats and accessories.

Hero cycles will be available at up to 40 percent off, Yonex badminton range at up to 60 percent off, and dumbbells and home gym equipment from Kore at up to 50 percent off. Recently launched treadmills and exercise bikes will also be available from Fitkit, and live subscription packages from Cure Fit starting at Rs. 99.

Deals on automotive & BISS

Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on pressure washers from BOSCH, Black + Decker and more brands. There will be 45 percent off on professional tools during the sale, and up to 40 percent off on deep freezers from brands such as Blue star and Haier.

Deals on Home & Décor

Amazon's Mega Salary Days will offer up to 50 percent off on home products, home furnishing, home décor, home storage, and organisation products.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

