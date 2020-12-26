Technology News
loading

Amazon Says Work on Marathi Language Support Has Already Begun, to Launch ‘Soon’

Amazon has shared a post on Twitter to say it will be launching Marathi language support on the platform soon.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 26 December 2020 13:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says Work on Marathi Language Support Has Already Begun, to Launch ‘Soon’

Amazon offices and warehouses in Mumbai and Pune have been reportedly attacked

Highlights
  • Amazon says working on Marathi language support
  • Its warehouses have been attacked allegedly by MNS workers
  • Amazon has also filed a case in a Mumbai court over the MNS agitation

Amazon has said that it's working on adding Marathi language support on its e-commerce platform after a controversy erupted over demands of adding support for the language for customers in Maharashtra. Amazon in a tweet said that the work to launch “Marathi shopping experience” had already begun and that it will also introduce seller registration in the language soon. The e-commerce giant has also said it will continue to add more languages to enhance the customer and seller experience on the platform.

Amazon has also shared a screenshot with the tweet to suggest that the Marathi language support would soon go live on its platform. The demand to add the support on was raised by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that wrote an open letter to Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos asking for it. The MNS had also threatened agitation against Amazon if the language was not added on the app and website for customers in Maharashtra.

“We have no intentions of getting into a legal tussle with Amazon but for our mother tongue we as Maharashtrians can go to any extent. The agitation on social media platforms (#NoMarathi_No Amazon) is just the tip of the iceberg,” says MNS leader Akhil Chitre in the letter.

Final request with folded hands,hope you go through the facts put down in the letter and take necessary corrective steps accordingly to incorporate'Marathi'in the app option list at the earliest.@mnsadhikrut @JeffBezos @AmitAgarwal @GopalPillai @RahulSundaram6 @amazon @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/JVQiB8xqF4

— Akhil Chitre अखिल चित्रे (@akhil1485) December 23, 2020

An Amazon warehouse in Pune's Kondhwa was vandalised earlier today, allegedly by MNS workers over a notice sent by a Mumbai court to its chief Raj Thackery after Amazon's complaint, says an ANI report. According to a report by The Print, Amazon offices and warehouses in Mumbai's Chandivli areas have also been allegedly attacked over the demand.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, MNS, Amazon Marathi, Marathi, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Apple Watch, HomePod Users Report of Activation Failure During Setup

Related Stories

Amazon Says Work on Marathi Language Support Has Already Begun, to Launch ‘Soon’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Sales to Top $100 Billion in Market Value
  2. Infinix Zero 8i Review
  3. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G May Soon Launch in India
  7. BSNL Loses 50,000 Broadband Subscribers in October, Airtel Gains: TRAI
  8. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Sued by Investor Over Botched Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Sony Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Says Work on Marathi Language Support Has Already Begun, to Launch ‘Soon’
  2. Apple Watch, HomePod Users Report of Activation Failure During Setup
  3. Amazon Warehouse in Pune Vandalised Allegedly by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Workers
  4. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Three Foldable Phones in 2021
  5. Mi 11 Leaked Images Tip Design, Specifications Ahead of December 28 Launch
  6. Apple Starts Charging Reduced App Store Commission From Some Developers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M12 Gets NBTC Certification: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  9. GoDaddy Apologises Over Fake Christmas Bonus ‘Phishing’ Email Security Test for Employees
  10. Mi 11 to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Advanced Display Tech, Xiaomi Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com